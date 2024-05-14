Paraguayan Company Becomes the First South American Ally of European AI Giant for Bitcoin Mining

—

Penguin Group, a South American leader in High-Performance Computing (HPC) services and cloud solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Northern Data Group, a prominent European company in Artificial Intelligence, cloud services, and digital assets with Data Centers in Germany, the United States, and Norway.

The first step of the alliance will involve implementing a 28 MW capacity in Hernandarias, representing an estimated investment of 30 million USD in Penguin Group’s Data Center. This marks the arrival of the European giant in South America. Northern Data Group has consolidated several Artificial Intelligence projects with various partners, staying at the forefront of technology and services they offer worldwide. The inaugural project, which will be carried out jointly with Penguin Group, will be in the field of large-scale digital assets, emphasizing both companies’ commitment to sustainability and technological innovation. This first step is crucial to assess and enhance the services offered by Paraguay.

Bjorn Schmidtke, CEO of Penguin Group, expressed his excitement about the alliance: “This partnership with Northern Data Group not only strengthens our position as regional specialists in High-Performance Computing and cloud services but also expands our capabilities and offerings in cutting-edge technology sectors. At Penguin, we are committed to advancing in a world that demands high-quality services and continuous innovation to thrive and evolve.”

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data Group, commented, “This partnership is strategic for Northern Data Group as we solidify our position within the global High-Performance Computing market. Given their impressive sustainability standard, I am particularly pleased to collaborate with Penguin Group. This expansion into South America is our first and represents another milestone for the company as it continues to expand its Bitcoin mining capabilities internationally.”

The global data center industry, valued at $466 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $948 billion by 2030. Projects like this allow Paraguay to position itself in these services. This alliance signifies a breakthrough for attracting investment in data processing, Bitcoin mining, cloud services, and Artificial Intelligence in the country. It provides opportunities for industry development and efficient energy use, contributing to the country’s growth and regional positioning in the technology sector.



