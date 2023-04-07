Paraiba Tourmaline Star Lanka Brings to the Consumer Market the Rarest of Rare Gems

Reputable Bangkok-based B2B gem manufacturer offers an impressive collection of the finest quality gemstones with competitive pricing, emphasizing high customer satisfaction as its priority.

A brilliant-cut oval-shaped stone and still the largest of the rare Paraiba tourmaline stones, when the Ethereal Carolina Divine Paraiba was first unveiled a decade ago, it drew gasps of awe among gemstone collectors across the world. Often described as the color of paradise and much sought after for its intense neon scintillations in varying hues of vivid blue and green, Paraiba tourmaline is a rare gem, with one mined for every 10,000 diamonds.

Located on the lofty heights of the Jewelry Trade Center in the heart of the gemstone capital of the world, Bangkok, Star Lanka has been manufacturing and distributing fine natural gemstones since 1985. It is one of the few gemstone manufacturers with access to reliable sources of quality Paraiba tourmaline gemstones.

Paraíba is considered one of the most valuable gemstones, with prices soaring exponentially in recent years. Star Lanka’s collection offers a variety of tourmalines with a sublime range of colors, from lime green and frost white to neon green, and in varying saturation, tone, and weight.

With its vast experience in gemstone manufacturing, global distribution network, and realistic valuation competence, Star Lanka has risen above other dealers in the niche. And while the company aims high, it has not forgotten its humble beginnings, offering its products across a wide price range to meet the budgets of any customer. Its tourmalines range from under $1,000 to over $60,000, catering to special requests from high-end customers with unique requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.starlanka.com/gemstones/paraiba-tourmaline/

Founded by Veera Salahudeen, an amicable man steeped in manufacturing and trading the finest gemstones of all varieties, Star Lanka specializes in all varieties of gemstones, from rubies and garnets to an impressive collection of Tourmalines.

The founder’s passion is reflected in each of its finely crafted jewelry and its experts have gained the experience and expertise to perfect the reshaping, resizing, and polishing of the gemstone to turn precious stones into an exclusive piece. This passion for customer satisfaction and beauty is visible in the quality of its stock. The luster and fire within the minerals are maximized by its experts according to each mineral's properties, maximizing the splendor of each gem.

Star Lanka’s objective is to bring the best nature has to offer in its purest form and in the most transparent way possible to its customers. Transparency is a key part of the industry and the company is committed to sharing those values with its clientele.

Its in-house expert lapidarist has access to state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring the fine craftsmanship of the highest order. Star Lanka also employs technology as a collaborative platform to unite jewelry designers and gemstone dealers. Its use of the revolutionary Charmes Jewelry rendering system offers a mechanism for gem dealers to list their products in any design created by the designers.

Over the years, Star Lanka has honed its manufacturing skills to perfect the reshaping, resizing, and polishing of gemstones into precious stones of exquisite quality. True to its founding principles, the company’s integrity and sincerity stand testimony to its stellar reputation.

About the Company:

Located on the 50th floor of the Jewelry Trading Center in Silom Road, in the gemstone district of Bangkok, Star Lanka is a gemstone company that stands out for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical practices. Its extensive experience in the industry, combined with its dedication to excellence nurtured by its founder, Veera Salahudeen, makes the company a trusted source for some of the world's most beautiful and sought-after gemstones.

