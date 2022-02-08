Parallel Wireless to Showcase Leading Edge Open RAN Technology at MWC Barcelona 2022

The Future of RAN is Open with innovative, world's first All G Open RAN solutions which lower total cost of ownership (TCO), optimize and automate while enhancing user experiences

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based O-RAN compliant, Open RAN company, enabling ALL Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G will showcase next- generation innovations in Open RAN at MWC Barcelona 2022, in Hall 5, booth 5C61.

Open RAN, the movement in wireless telecommunications to disaggregate hardware and software, to open interfaces and reduce costs is taking off. According to Dell'Oro Group, cumulative Open RAN revenue from 2020 to 2025 could be as high as $15 billion, with Open RAN revenues accounting for more than 10% of the overall RAN market by 2025.

Our theme for this year's event is, 'The Future of RAN is Open' Parallel Wireless is excited to showcase the following innovations in Open RAN networks with our best-in-class ecosystem of partners. Our world's first and leading-edge technology demos include:

All G Open RAN: Reimagine Networks – Visit this demo for a live interactive display of our world-leading cloud-native Open RAN solution that supports multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. Our state-of-the art, end-to-end All G Open RAN solution with open interfaces supports an ecosystem of best-in-class partners such as Supermicro, HPE, and Dell all utilizing Intel x86 processing power and radios from Comba Telecom and GigaTera Communications, enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to reimagine their networks, reducing their overall TCO while creating a seamless migration path to 5G.

5G Open RAN: Scale & Innovate – Don't miss this live, interactive demonstration of 5G Open RAN that connects to 5G Standalone (SA) which allows MNOs to effectively migrate from 4G networks with a scalable, low cost, future-proof, flexible, standards-based network enabling 8k streaming video, Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and other innovative 5G applications. 5G SA is the best option for Open RAN networks, as it is not dependent on 4G equipment and can deliver the capacity needed. With 5G Open RAN, the network is simplified with 5G radios complemented by next-generation open core network solutions from our partners such as Athonet and Microsoft. With 5G Open RAN, MNOs gain access to new capabilities, markets, and revenue opportunities.

Open RAN RIC: Enhance User Experiences – Be sure to visit our cloud-native Open RAN solution demo which supports the O-RAN Alliance's leading-edge RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) framework. Our Open RAN solution interworking with a leading-edge RIC framework from our partner Juniper Networks will illustrate how MNOs can increase new revenue opportunities, strengthen end-user retention with enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) and reduce both Capital Expenses (CapEx) and Operating Expenses (OpEx) while enabling 4G and 5G services. Networks are getting ever more complex, and the RIC brings predictive self-optimization and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-informed decision making to operator networks. The RIC puts MNOs in the 'driver's seat' with new capabilities including admission control, traffic steering and more that enable them to intelligently manage and optimize resources.

Predictive AI/ML: Automate & Optimize – Be sure to visit this demo to learn about the power of automated operations, especially in dense urban network scenarios, which helps to lower power consumption thus reducing OpEx. With automation tools such as AI and ML, MNOs have the agility and power to match flexible and ever-changing network demands easily. AI and ML are imperative cloud-native automation tools needed to provide intelligent management and operations for the network demands of today and tomorrow.

In addition, be sure to join Eugina Jordan, VP of Marketing at Parallel Wireless as she will be a keynote speaker on Wednesday, March 2nd as part of the MWC 22 5G Connect Theme session titled, "Open RAN: The Next Step".

Zahid Ghadialy, Senior Director Technology, and Innovation Strategy at Parallel Wireless will be participating on the panel session on Monday, February 28th to discuss, "Open RAN: A Vision of 5G and The Future of 6G".

Be sure to join us on Wednesday, March 2nd for the "Open RAN Innovation" panel with the leading women of Open RAN and Eugina Jordan as the moderator.

And join our Trends and Expectations from MWC Barcelona 2022 virtual webinar on February 16th at 9am ET for session highlights and a glimpse into what Parallel Wireless will demonstrate at our booth. If you're as excited for MWC22 as we are, this chat will offer fun and interesting information before the conference. Click here to register to attend.

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said, "We are excited to demonstrate the world's most deployed, leading-edge Open RAN technology solutions with our best-in-class ecosystem of partners at this year's MWC Barcelona 2022 event. The Future of RAN is Open and Parallel Wireless is proud to lead the charge with our state-of-the-art, cost-effective, O-RAN compliant, All G Open RAN solutions. We have deployed Open RAN solutions with many of the leading MNOs across the world including BTEE, Millicom, Axiata Group, Telefonica/IpT, Etisalat, Vodafone in Asia and Africa, and we are excited to deploy many more Open RAN networks throughout the globe, providing broadband connectivity and enhancing lives."

