Paramedic Training VR Nearly Doubles Students' Understanding of Teamwork in Medicine.

The Demonstration Test was Conducted for 663 Students at 14 Vocational Schools.

〜 The effect of VR was Confirmed in In-Hospital Care by Paramedics as its Importance is Increasing under the Revised Paramedic Act〜

TOKYO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. (based in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kensuke Joji; hereafter "Jolly Good"), is pleased to announce that the educational effect of VR was confirmed as the result of the demonstration test conducted for 663 students at 14 vocational schools throughout Japan which are registered with Japan EMT School Association (JESA：Chief Chairman, Shuji Tanaka) in the effect verification of VR clinical training curriculum adopted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in "Demonstrative Research on the Utilization of Advanced Technology in Vocational Schools in 2021".

This effectiveness verification was conducted using VR teaching materials on the flow of initial treatment from the emergency scene to the hospital scene which paramedics face in the actual situations. As a result, it was confirmed that VR teaching materials improve the effectiveness of learning in-hospital care by paramedics under the revised Paramedic Act, as the students' understanding of the treatment doubled and approximately 80% of their' understanding improved through VR teaching materials.

Details about the result of the demonstrative classes

（ T he change of the understanding levels when VR teaching materials are used）※Excerpt

The demonstration project was conducted using VR teaching materials which recorded the treatment of injured patients in cardiopulmonary arrest who were transported from pre-hospital scenes to hospital.

１. Students' understanding levels of the initial treatment process nearly doubled through the VR classes

While 47% (n=380) of the students had a good understanding of the initial treatment process before taking the VR classes, 82% (n=319) of the students had a good understanding of the initial treatment process after taking the VR classes.

２. Students' understanding levels of in-hospital team collaboration nearly doubled through the VR classes

While 39% (n=380) of the students had a good understanding of in-hospital team collaboration before taking the VR classes, 80% (n=319) of the students had a good understanding of in-hospital team collaboration after taking the VR classes.



３. Subjective levels of understanding improved in all 6 items as a result of the VR classes

A comparison of the levels of understanding in 6 items rated out of 5 points before and after taking VR training showed that the levels of understanding were all significantly improved after VR training.

"Understanding of patients' condition"：３.８point→４.５point

"The flow of the initial treatment"：３.６point→４.５point

"The care for patients"：３.７point→４.４point

"The difference in roles of team members"：３.９point→４.４point

"The collaboration of doctors and nurses"：３.７point→４.４point

"Takeover from EMTs to hospital"：３.９point→４.１point

Before VR classes：n=３８０

After VR classes：n=３１９

OPEcloud VR（https://opecloudvr.com/en/）

OPEcloud VR is a VR clinical training platform that easily turns any case into high-precision VR with the permanent installation of a 360° VR camera and server in the medical facility. It also includes VR hands-on training experience from the surgeon's perspective in 360 degrees.

Jolly Good is proud to have introduced this service to a diverse range of leading institutions in medical technology. For instance, VR for the training of ECMO, now in increased demand for critical care for severely ill COVID-19 patients, or VR for clinical practice tool at medical universities, educational institutions, and research centers, as well as safety training at medical device manufacturers.

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/en)

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in VR spaces. Using technologies such as VR and AI, we are accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, and so on, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purpose in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

Corporate Philosophy

Technology reveals its true value when used by those who need it.

Mission, Vision, Values

Mission: To accelerate human growth through technology

Vision: To enrich human lives by increasing growth experiences

Values: To enjoy updates, and focus on essential meaning and values