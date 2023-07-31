Paredes Energy and Tholons Capital Collaborate on $70 Million Waste-to-Renewable Energy Project Fund, Paving the Way for Nepal's Sustainable Future

Paredes Energy and Tholons Capital Paving the Way for Nepal's Sustainable Future

—

Paredes Energy, a pioneering leader in sustainable solutions, has forged a transformative partnership with Tholons Capital, an esteemed global investment firm, to announce an ambitious $70 million waste-to-renewable energy project fund.

The joint efforts of Paredes Energy and Tholons Capital will be instrumental in revolutionizing Nepal's energy landscape, said the Chairman. By harnessing the latest in waste-to-energy technology, organic waste that was once an environmental challenge will be ingeniously converted into a valuable resource. The resulting renewable electricity will power communities, uplift industries, and contribute to Nepal's sustainable energy future, said Shi Chunlin, Chairman of Paredes Energy.

This transformative partnership aligns seamlessly with Nepal's commitment to combat climate change Through their shared vision, Paredes Energy and Tholons Capital will play a pivotal role in reshaping the nation's energy paradigm, steering it towards a more sustainable and resilient trajectory.

The $70 million project fund serves as a testament to Tholons Capital's dedication to driving real change and fostering inclusive, sustainable growth. The investment firm's visionary approach extends beyond financial support, as it will collaborate closely with Paredes Energy to ensure the successful implementation and optimization of the waste-to-renewable energy facilities.

By combining Tholons Capital's global expertise and financial acumen with Paredes Energy's cutting-edge technology and commitment to environmental stewardship, this partnership symbolizes the potential that arises when private enterprise comes together with a shared purpose for the greater good.

As the waste-to-renewable energy project gains momentum with the support of Tholons Capital, it marks the beginning of a new era for Nepal. With innovation, investment, and unwavering determination, Paredes Energy and Tholons Capital's collaboration will carve a brighter, sustainable future, empowering Nepal to thrive and flourish on the global stage.

PAREDES ENERGY’s CEO WEI HUI POON commented: “We are delighted to close the deal as it has been highly anticipated and moves us closer to evolving the country’s energy mix and progressing an ambitious but attainable sustainability agenda. Working with best-in-class partners has ensured deep deliberation to other aspects of creating impact and will ensure quality service delivery from investment to energy production

