Parent Heating & Cooling Celebrates Nearly 40 Years of Serving Ottawa

After four decades of delivering unmatched comfort, efficiency and reliability for Ottawa, Parent Heating & Cooling is celebrating its time-honored expertise marked by service excellence and innovation.

Parent Heating & Cooling, a BBB-accredited Ottawa HVAC and plumbing company, is celebrating nearly four decades of serving Ottawa, ON, and the surrounding communities.

Robert, a representative of Parent Heating & Cooling, said the company’s continued growth honors its close to four decades of exceptional service and unrivaled reliability. The HVAC and plumbing company has become known for its comprehensive AC repair, duct cleaning, and heating services. It is continuing its growth course with protection plans and emergency HVAC services. He further explained that this celebration marks not only how far Parent Heating & Cooling has come but also what’s possible.

“This celebration is an important milestone for us,” said Robert. Since the beginning, our goal has been to provide Ottawa residents with professional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services built on a high level of customer service. Today, that foundation lives on, making us a major player in the Ottawa HVAC and plumbing space.”

In addition, Parent Heating & Cooling has built strong credentials in innovation, becoming a benchmark company in Ottawa’s HVAC and plumbing industry. The company acknowledges that the world is constantly changing, and if it is going to meet and exceed its ambitions and customers’ expectations, innovation needs to be a driving force. The company remains dedicated to providing residential and commercial clients with the highest quality of service and installations in the industry.

“In our 40-year journey, we have earned a reputation of integrity, reliability, and innovation. We are dynamically pushing ahead with our promise to the residents of Ottawa; to continue our legacy of excellence and innovation every day, and in every service we offer and client interaction we have,” added Robert.

Robert also acknowledged that the company’s success wouldn’t be possible without its people. “It is because of the hard work our team puts in every day that we are able to celebrate decades of serving Ottawa.” The team of local Ottawa HVAC and plumbing experts is known for their on-time, reliable, professional, and friendly HVAC services. They also provide fast emergency services and immediate assistance to clients with heating and cooling emergencies.

In many ways, Parent Heating & Cooling is a classic success story of a company that started small and has grown into a large-scale operation. After decades of reliable services and local Ottawa HVAC & Plumbing expertise, the company has made it abundantly clear that they are Ottawa’s trusted home comfort experts. They remain dedicated to maintaining high standards of customer service into the future. Robert invites residents of Ottawa and surrounding areas to enjoy the comfort of worry-free heating and cooling with Parent Heating & Cooling’s comprehensive HVAC and plumbing services.

“Our momentum continues to build as we look to the future because we want to ensure that every homeowner in Ottawa is taken care of, granting them their home-comfort needs. Here’s to the next 40,” concluded Robert.

About Parent Heating & Cooling:

Parent Heating & Cooling is a BBB-accredited HVAC company serving Ottawa and surrounding areas. The company specializes in AC repair, duct cleaning, and heating services and offers 24-hour HVAC emergency services. Parent Heating & Cooling provides monthly protection plans for as little as $25.



