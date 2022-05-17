Parineeti Chopra Teams Up with PADI to Create Ocean Change

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PADI® is thrilled to announce an exceptional PADI AmbassaDiver™: Indian actress, singer and PADI Advanced Open Water Diver Parineeti Chopra.

"A PADI AmbassaDiver is someone who is passionate about using their force for good to encourage others to protect our blue planet," says Kristin Valette Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer. "We could not have found a more respected and authentic partner as Ms. Chopra, a long time ocean lover, to advance our shared mission of saving the ocean. She is unmatched as a shining example of how to protect what you love - and inspire others to do the same."

Chopra, who has always loved the ocean, experienced the magic beneath the surface in 2013 when she took her first breath underwater in Bali. As soon as she surfaced from that dive, she was hooked - and protecting the ocean became very personal for her, receiving her PADI Open Water Diver certification later that year in Palau. Since then she has inspired others around the world–from her family and friends to fans in India– to try scuba diving so they can join her in seeking adventure and saving the ocean.

"The first time I came up to the surface after diving, I was crying because it was such a life-changing experience," says Ms. Chopra. "It is now something I can't live without. I make sure I do a diving trip every three months despite my work schedule because it is my form of meditation. And it is the place I am immensely passionate about protecting."

"We are all equal underwater and all speak the same language. Over the years I have seen the changes that have taken place beneath the surface. During my time as a brand ambassador for Tourism Australia, I witnessed the bleaching and damage that has occurred to the Great Barrier Reef. I was so sad to see this and am now committed to being a diver with a purpose. I have also seen first-hand how marine reserves, like the ones in Sipadan, Malaysia and Palau, prove how valuable marine protected areas are. As a PADI Diver, I want to make sure that our entire blue planet gets the protection it deserves," continues Ms. Chopra.

With over 67 million social media followers and having recently starred in the Netflix movie The Girl on the Train, Chopra joins an elite group of celebrity influencers determined to take personal action and create real change for healthier oceans. Spending nearly all her free time diving around the world, Chopra shares her love for the ocean with her fans, as diving is an important part of her life that allows her to return to nature and reset. She will work with PADI to encourage others to experience the beautiful world underwater as PADI Divers and join her in helping to achieve balance between humanity and the ocean.

"PADI created the AmbassaDiver program to support extraordinary divers who dedicate their lives to illuminating the path that leads from curiosity, exploration, and discovery to understanding, stewardship and action. Ms. Chopra is playing a very important role in ocean conservation, lighting the way for others to become divers themselves and mobilizing communities worldwide to seek adventure and save the ocean with her," continues Valette Wirth.

Ms. Chopra has big plans for 2022 – including becoming a real-life PADI Mermaid and taking part in citizen science projects during her dive trips around the world! Follow Chopra's dive adventures, projects and hands-on conservation efforts with PADI on her Instagram , Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about Chopra and the rest of the PADI AmbassaDiver team visit www.padi.com/ambassadivers .

