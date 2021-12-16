Park Nova clinches major property awards in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Nova, Shun Tak Property's luxury residence in the exclusive District 10 in Singapore, has recently been bestowed the 'Best Condo Development' at the Asia Property Awards Grand Final, besting 14 other competing properties across the region. This is the 3rd major property award in Singapore the project has received.



Park Nova

Previously, Park Nova has already won the 'Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development' and the 'Best Condo Development' in Singapore from the 11th annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, as well as 'Design Excellence', 'Top Luxury Development', 'Top Boutique Development' and 'Best Showflat in the luxury category' from the EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards 2021. These highly revered honours were judged by supervised professional panels and are considered gold standard in the real estate sector. These accolades are hugely respected recognition within the real estate arena.

"We are delighted that Park Nova has gained such impressive recognitions from key awarding bodies of the property sector. Being able to understand the buyers' needs and expectation, and delivering it to perfection is what gold standard means to me," said Joanne Goh, Assistant Director at Shun Tak Holdings Singapore.

Meanwhile, Shun Tak Holdings, the developer of Park Nova, has successfully won the bid for the acquisition of a freehold site located on 30 Mount Elizabeth in the highly sought-after District 9 in Singapore. It sits within an exclusive cul-de-sac and the highest point of Mount Elizabeth, offering privacy and unblocked panoramic views featuring the lush greenery of Goodwood Hill and the CBD skyline of Singapore. This is the fifth property acquisition made by the Group in Singapore downtown in 5 years, injecting new impetus to its existing portfolio of premium properties in Singapore.

Ms. Pansy Ho, Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director remarked, "The successful launches of our previous projects, including Les Maisons Nassim and the award-winning Park Nova, have demonstrated Shun Tak's strength in developing high quality residential projects with innovative concepts and creative touches that well-matched the demand of discerning buyers from both local and international markets." Ms Ho added, "With the acquisition of this fifth property, we shall further expand our portfolio and foothold in Singapore and continue to bring in top-quality and unique elements to enrich the vibrant development of the city."

About Park Nova

Located at 18 Tomlinson Road, Park Nova was officially launched in May 2021; it has received an overwhelming response from buyers with 60% of units sold since then. Among those, two of the penthouses set a record high in Singapore. Park Nova offers 54 exclusive units, which range from 1,432 to 5,899 sq. ft. in size. Exhibiting a unique biophilic design, the 21-storey freehold complex is encircled by a lush vertical garden to promote cross-ventilation to avoid overusing air-conditioning and artificial light, to combine modern luxury living with a green and sustainable lifestyle. The unique curvature of Park Nova offers 270-degree views of Singapore's expansive cityscape and creates a sense of interconnectedness and fluidity throughout the space.

For more information, please visit Park Nova website: www.parknova.com