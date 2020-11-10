Park Square Capital Implements Hazeltree to Manage Cash and Liquidity Hazeltree Cash Manager™ Provides Cash Aggregation and Transparency to Optimize Cash Across Counterparties and Streamline Operations GlobeNewswire November 10, 2020

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Park Square Capital, a leading private debt manager with over $10 Billion in AUM, providing senior debt, subordinated debt and mid-market direct loans to companies in Europe and the US, has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager™ as its treasury management solution.



To support its continued growth, Park Square has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager to centralize capital activity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen internal controls. Park Square has partnered with Hazeltree to centralize and automate its manual processes around cash aggregation across all its banking counterparties, cash movements and workflows, and approval processes to support growth without additional headcount.

“The pandemic-fueled ‘work-from-anywhere’ environment is making it critical for all organizations to ensure their cash management controls are robust,” said Andrew Haywood, Partner and CFO of Park Square Capital. “Hazeltree’s technology, in addition to its deep understanding of the fund management business, made it clear that they are the right partner for us. Using Hazeltree, we have experienced significant improvements in our cash and treasury management processes.”

“The pandemic has pointed a spotlight on the need for tighter controls around cash and treasury management to support the remote work model that is likely to outlive the current crisis,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “Private markets CFOs and COOs are taking major steps toward making their organizations more robust, scalable, competitive and efficient.”

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solutions transform the way investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.

About Park Square Capital

Park Square Capital is one of the world’s most established private debt firms, providing flexible financing solutions to high-quality and stable companies across Europe and the US.

The firm was founded in 2004 and remains fully independent. Park Square has invested more than $17bn in senior and subordinated debt across different market cycles and today manages over $10bn of capital.

Park Square has a team of 18 highly experienced senior professionals, each with an average of 17 years’ experience of credit investing, and over 100 staff in total. Park Square has offices in London, New York, Paris, Frankfurt, Seoul and Luxembourg.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

