PARK360’s access control solutions at G20 Leaders’ Summit win praise

—

The Surat-based startup came out with shining colours with smooth management of access control and authorization of participants and vehicles during the high-profile event.

PARK360, a startup specialising in smart parking and authorisation solutions, has earned high praise for its vital role in the smooth conduct of the recent G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

PARK360’s state-of-the-art access control solutions proved to be a game-changer in managing the access control and authorisation of the participants and vehicles during the high-profile event, which witnessed the gathering of over 25 heads of state and international leaders. The gathering was the biggest of its kind in the country.

PARK360’s technology-driven solutions were put to the test during the Summit and emerged as a huge success, ensuring the event went off without a glitch. The company’s advanced access control solutions allowed for real-time monitoring, stringent authorisation protocols, and efficient access control, leaving a lasting impression on security agencies, foreign ministries, and international leaders who attended the Summit.

Sanchit Gaurav, CEO and Co-founder of PARK360 said, “It was our privilege to be a part of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. We were given the responsibility of preparing a secure technology-based ecosystem to control access for every visitor and vehicle at the Summit. Given the presence of global leaders, it was critical that our systems worked to a tee, and we are delighted that despite several changes and short timelines, we were able to deliver and contribute to the Summit’s success. It shows the team’s hard work and our commitment to excellence.”

PARK360’s system’s user-friendliness and reliability ensured a smooth flow of attendees and controlled access, making it particularly valuable for security agencies present during the Summit. International media and renowned personalitiesacknowledged PARK360’s system for its seamless handling of access and flow.

The startup also offers intelligent parking solutions for commercial and other parking spaces and has implemented several projects successfully for government and private clients. Using regular IP-based cameras, its access control services enable the identification of objects such as vehicles, number plates, and slots and extract vehicle numbers for authorisation/payments, facilitating entry and exit across any premise without any manual involvement.

It provides smart customer QR codes to owners and tenants of pre-authorised vehicles. In the case of commercial parking lots, customers can save time by checking the availability of slots on the dashboard and reserving a slot in advance by making online payments. The management can access real-time reports on occupied and available slots on their smartphones.

Mr. Sanchit added, “By collaborating with us, clients can access a real-time view of their parking infrastructure. Leveraging advanced data analytics and data-driven approach, we design optimal parking solutions and smartly set up authorised access stations using cost-effective strategies.”

The startup was initially launched as a SaaS-based product for complex management as MyCiti 360 Technology Services by Sanchit Gaurav and Co-founders Satish Nair and Suhas Arora in 2021. It underwent a strategic transformation in 2022 and was rebranded as PARK360.



