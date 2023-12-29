PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts Launches ‘All Things Local’, Establishing the Brand as a Gateway to Vibrant Locales

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts introduces "All Things Local," encouraging guests to explore local cultures at its properties across Asia Pacific. The stay packages offer immersive experiences, from leathercraft workshops in Singapore to culinary delights, reflecting PARKROYAL's commitment to preserving and celebrating diverse traditions.

—

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts launches a new brand experience enticing guests to go beyond the guidebook and explore the culturally rich precincts of its properties. The ‘All Things Local’ experiences exemplify PARKROYAL’s network of properties as a gateway to vibrant locales, from Singapore and Malaysia to Japan and Australia, and beyond.

Ms. Cinn Tan, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said: “The tradition of these local crafts and cuisine should continue to be appreciated today. With PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts positioned as a gateway to vibrant locales, we invite guests to join us in keeping cultures alive through discovering local stories, engaging in activities to understand local art, and supporting local businesses. Through this brand experience, we hope to provide our guests with authentic, immersive and novel ways to connect with people and places when they stay with PARKROYAL.”

Kicking off the programme are PARKROYAL’s All Things Local stay packages at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore, a thoughtful curation of hands-on and interactive experiences for guests, ranging from culinary experiences discovering the rich heritage of the destination to artisan workshops led by local entrepreneurs. The hotel is situated in the historic and vibrant precinct of Kampong Gelam – while famed for its larger-than-life street art, heritage businesses, and Malay traditions, a lesser-known fact is that Haji Lane is the narrowest street in Singapore. Guests booking a stay at the hotel will now be able to select from stays that include a ketupat/bazhang leather crafting workshop or an intimate visit to the home of local kueh mould collector Jasmine Adams.

Available from 6 October 2023 to 6 April 2024, PARKROYAL on Beach Road’s All Things Local stay packages are priced from S$380++* and include a 2D1N room stay with one activity of choice for two persons. The activities are provided in partnership with local curator Culturally, creating inroads into rare, immersive experiences in the destination.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Discovering Vibrant Locales

Tucked within the bustling stretch of Haji Lane are hidden gems including Crafune, a locally founded atelier where guests of PARKROYAL on Beach Road can enjoy hands-on leathercraft during their stay.



Singapore’s heritage as a hub for leather tanning reaches as far back as the 1940s, most notably on Tannery Lane. The small city-state used to be the main exporter of the world’s fashion houses, with the famous Heng Long Leather now jointly owned by LVMH. Inspired by stories such as this, PARKROYAL on Beach Road now bundles a stay with a leathercrafting workshop by local atelier Crafune, located along the lively Haji Lane. Participants can try their hand at creating a leather coin pouch, using weaving techniques inspired by the woven palm leaf packets of iconic local foods ketupat (a traditional Malay dish) and bazhang (a Chinese-style glutinous rice cake).

Savouring Local Flavours at PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Introducing local cultures throughculinary experiences, including a house-made recipe of sambal balado available at Ginger, PARKROYAL on Beach Road.



Also known as “chili sauce with chili” and a popular condiment in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, sambal balado is rich and complex in flavour, and a symbol of the region’s diverse culinary traditions. Ginger restaurant celebrates this with timeless dishes enhanced by Chef Low’s signature childhood-inspired sambal balado, whether paired with a humble tin of keropok crackers or with a hearty plate of crab bee hoon (rice vermicelli). Ginger’s sambal balado is also available for sale at S$8++ per jar.

Club 5’s curated cocktails/mocktails are inspired by the neighbourhood of Kampong Gelam, while its delectable food offerings takes on a modern interpretation of Southeast Asian flavours.

Club 5 is best known for its signature cocktails inspired by the district’s rich history of spice trading dating back to the 1950s. Through a menu creatively designed by its resident mixologist, Club 5 transports guests on an enriching journey through the past and present cultures of areas located in the neighbourhood of Kampong Gelam: Beach Road, Arab Street, and Bugis.

Examples of the interesting variety of concoctions from each precinct include Beach Road: High Tide Swizzle – A refreshing and tropical vodka sour that transports guests to those sandy shores of Beach Road when it was a shoreline until 1843; Arab Street: Merchant’s Old Fashioned – A spiced rum old fashioned featuring spices that were once heavily traded in Singapore in open air markets, Nasi Lema’rgarita - A margarita with all the flavours of the popular local nasi lemak breakfast; Bugis Junction: Pasar Malam Sipper – A rum sour inspired by the spice food one can find in a pasar malam(night market) and Calm Waters: A refreshing non-alcoholic dark n’ stormy with tropical spicy notes.

Enjoy ‘All Things Local’ with PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific

Local activities available across other PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts include a craft beer tasting experience, an outdoor picnic and a winery tour.



With more than 40 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across Asia Pacific, PARKROYAL serves as a gateway to vibrant locales in the region where travellers can look forward to experience hyper-localised activities.

At PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport, Australia, guests can embark on a unique experience through a spectacular day in the historic Woodlands Homestead. The experiences promises up close and personal interactions with former racehorse champions and a private guided horse tour of the Living Legends horses that call Melbourne home. Delving into a craft beer tasting experience with Melbourne’s independently owned local craft brewer – Two Rupees, PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne allows guests to experience a showcase of delicious local craft beer creations and guided beer tasting experience. As the gateway to the heart of Australia, PARKROYAL Darling Harbour, Sydney promises to immerse guests in the best of Sydney with experiences such as its Aboriginal guided walk with picnic lunch – where one discovers the most ancient human culture of Aboriginal Dreamtime, learn their languages spoken and how flora and fauna continue to influence Aboriginal Sydney people’s lives today, showing an enlightening perspective of Sydney.



About Us: Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – “Pan Pacific”, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Contact Info:

Name: Sirinate Meenakul

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Website: https://www.panpacific.com/



Release ID: 89117536

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.