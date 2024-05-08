PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta Sets to Open in January 2024

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, opening January 2024 in Thamrin Nine, redefines long stay accommodation. With modern suites, panoramic views, and prime location, it offers seamless connectivity, contemporary amenities, and exclusive opening rates. Book by February 29, 2024, for a stylish blend of luxury and convenience.

—

Anticipation is building as PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, the city’s urban sanctuary is set to open its doors early January 2024. Nestled within the exciting Thamrin Nine complex, these stylish suites which blend modern accents with vibrant social spaces will redefine long stay accommodation in the heart of Jakarta's dynamic business and retail district.

Prime Location, Unparalleled Connectivity

Conveniently situated within the city’s business and retail hub, PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta offers unparalleled connectivity to Jakarta's key attractions, with seamless access to public transportation boasting four railway connection, swift MRT and LRT stations, the commuter line, and an airport train. This strategic location ensures guests can effortlessly explore Jakarta's many cultural and key business districts.

Housed within the Thamrin Nine complex, home to one of Indonesia's tallest towers, PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta offers more than just a place to live. With offices, a lifestyle and entertainment mall, state-of-the-art sports centre, concert hall, and much more, guests will find a myriad of amenities right at their doorstep right at their doorstep.

Spacious Modern Suites with Panoramic Views

Two Bedroom Suites’ Living Room & Dining Area with fully equipped kitchenette

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta redefines the concept of a home away from home with its six meticulously designed suite categories, seamlessly blending spaciousness and comfort against the backdrop of stunning city views. The 180-unit property offers a range of suite options including Studio Suites, One Bedroom Suites and Two Bedroom Suites with each featuring fully equipped kitchenettes and laundry machines. 24/7 concierge and security, daily housekeeping, in-room dining and airport limousine transfer, ensuring a seamless and convenient stay.

Complemented by range of modern facilities, including a pool, 24/7 state of the art gym, sauna, and a socially engaging residents lounge, PARKROYAL serviced suites will offer both business and leisure travellers a seamless and convenient stay, essential for modern city living.

Your Gateway to Comfort and Convenience

Whether traveling for business or leisure, PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta promises a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. The modern amenities, coupled with the warmth of Indonesian hospitality, create an inviting atmosphere for guests to unwind and make the most of their stay in Jakarta.

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta's prime location within the Thamrin Nine complex ensures easy access to local shopping and dining districts, with Grand Indonesia and Plaza Indonesia Mall just a 5-minute walk away.

Traveling and transportation are convenient, with the Dukuh Atas BNI MRT Station a 5-minute walk (300 m) away, the Dukuh Atas LRT Station a 15-minute walk (800 m) away, and the commuter line and airport train accessible within a 5-minute walk (500 m). The Soekarno Hatta International Airport is a 45-minute drive (20 km) away, and Gambir Train Station is a 14-minute drive (2.5 km) away.

Immerse yourself in a world of comfort and exclusive privileges with this limited-time package at PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, available until 29 February 2024. Book now to experience the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and genuine hospitality.

About the company: Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – “Pan Pacific”, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Contact Info:

Name: Sirinate Meenakul

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Website: https://www.panpacific.com/



Release ID: 89117535

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.