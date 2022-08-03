Parnell Auckland Dental Implants – Restorative Dentistry Services Launched

—

A dental practice specializing in general and cosmetic dentistry, Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry, has announced the launch of an expanded line of dental implant services.



More details can be found at https://www.parnelldentistry.co.nz/dental-implants-bridges/



The clinic’s recently expanded line of services is designed to offer Parnell clients quality and long-lasting solutions for missing teeth. Their dental implants are designed to protect the client’s health and smile https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/dental-implants



A missing tooth can cause damage to the integrity of the bone structure and the health of adjacent teeth. Dental implants are the safest and most efficient solution. These artificial teeth are designed to function, feel, and look like real, natural teeth. They can help clients retain their facial appearance, and improve speech and eating.



Implants can be used to replace a single tooth or several missing teeth. They consist of two main parts. The first one is the titanium screw the size of a tooth root which is placed into the jaw bone instead of the missing tooth. The second one is the ceramic or porcelain crown which is placed on top of the screw and looks like a natural tooth.



Dental implants are the more comfortable and convenient alternative to dentures. Unlike dentures, implants do not cause irritation to the gums and will not become loose-fitting over time. This is a permanent solution for missing teeth that can significantly improve the quality of the client’s life https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/dental-implants



With the newly expanded services, the clinic continues to uphold its long-standing commitment to being the leading provider of quality dental care in Parnell, and nearby areas.



Led by Dr. Kav Naidoo, Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry specializes in providing minimally invasive dentistry. By relying on the latest technology and advances in dental treatments, the clinic strives to deliver long-lasting dental solutions. Clients can find out more at



A satisfied client said: “Andrea and Lily are AMAZING! Best dentist-hygienist duo in the entire world, been a patient of Parnell's AFD for three years and absolutely recommend!”

About Us: Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry servces central Auckland CBD, Remuera and Newmarket. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

