Parrot Media Consultants Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency PR service

Parrot Media Consultants has officially launched a new PR service dedicated exclusively to clients in the crypto and blockchain industry.

—

Parrot Media Consultants helps companies reach a wide range of global audiences in about 150 countries and over 30 languages through its press release distribution service. The company today announced that it has launched a dedicated cryptocurrency PR service that will enable cryptocurrency companies and investors from around the world gain maximum publicity on the world’s leading financial and cryptocurrency news sites.

Victoria Peters, business development manager at Parrot Media said: "We're excited to launch our dedicated crypto press release distribution service. Globally, there is a huge demand for crypto marketing services and as a top-tier PR firm, we are both poised and thrilled to offer the same quality service of our standard PR, advertising, and marketing services to businesses in the crypto space.”

Getting crypto news released through Parrot Media is straightforward. First, clients select a preferred package on the PR firm's website, and based on the package selected, the client submits their press release or a team of professional cryptocurrency and blockchain writers at Parrot Media will craft a well-written piece that will then go through an approval round. Once approved, the story is then distributed to Parrot Media's comprehensive network of partner financial and crypto news agencies, online news sites, and widespread proprietary distributions.

To enable wide distribution for its client, Parrot Media has partnered with leading news sites around the world including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Money, Marketwatch as well as premium cryptocurrency sites like Coindesk, CoinIdol, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoinist, Coin Journal, and more.

Godspower Oboido, founder of Parrot Media said: "We have an extensive connection with partner news sites in the tech, financial and crypto world and we will ensure our crypto press release distribution clients get maximum coverage, visibility, and exposure, like our general customers already enjoy."

About Parrot Media Consultants:

Parrot Media Consultants is a top-notch communications consultancy, public relations, advertising, and reputation management company, helping thoughtful brands gain global visibility and authority in their niche.

