Participation in Asia's Top ICT Exhibition, "2021 Global Mobile Vision"

- Composed of conferences, 1:1 export meetings, IR pitch programs -

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (Chairman Koh Jean, hereinafter MOIBA) announced that it will support 40 domestic digital contents companies to enter foreign markets through the "2021 Global Mobile Vision(GMV)" that will be held from November 25 (Thu) to November 28 (Sun) at Ilsan KINTEX with the support of the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Lim Hyesook).

GMV is a global exhibition putting on display the innovative technologies and products of prominent domestic and foreign IT companies. The event is composed of various programs such as digital contents conferences inviting domestic and foreign experts as guest speakers, start-up IR, online video export consultation meetings, exhibits, etc.

In particular, the digital contents conference will be co-hosted with KOTRA to offer trends and specialized information related to digital contents such as metaverse that has recently been receiving high levels of interest.

Furthermore, the investor relations (IR) program titled "Digital Content Stars' with the aim of promoting entry of Korean digital contents companies into developing markets abroad will be held across two days. A total of 17 companies will introduce their contents by meeting with foreign VCs in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

In addition, regional (New Southern, New Northern, Middle East) contact-free meetings will be held simultaneously through pre-matching of the 40 participating companies and foreign investors and buyers.

MOIBA Chairman Koh Jean commented, "We plan to provide support to domestic digital contents companies facing difficulties in pioneering foreign sales channels due to the prolonging of the COVID-19 pandemic so that they may find new business opportunities and receive practical assistance through this event. We will continue to back up continuous growth by strengthening corporate support using a variety of methods."

http://www.moiba.or.kr