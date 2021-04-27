Partners Capital Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Senior Executive in Asia Pacific

Former McKinsey Senior Partner Emmanuel Pitsilis joins the global OCIO firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital , a leading global Outsourced Investment Office, announced that Emmanuel Pitsilis has joined the firm as a Managing Director based in Singapore. He will serve as co-head for the Asia Pacific region alongside Managing Director Adam Watson and report to CEO Arjun Raghavan.



Emmanuel Pitsilis

Pitsilis will work closely with Watson and Dominik Burckgard, Head of the firm's Hong Kong office, to deepen the firm's capabilities in offering blue-chip regional and global investment solutions for its world-wide client base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emmanuel to Partners Capital at a time when the client demand for investment services and solutions across Asia has never been greater," said Raghavan, who founded and ran the firm's Asia business in 2011 until becoming CEO in July 2020. "Emmanuel's extensive network of senior relationships with investors, asset managers and financial institutions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) accentuates our ability to holistically serve our global clients."

Pitsilis brings over 25 years of experience in APAC as an investor and leader in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Partners Capital, he was an entrepreneur and early-stage venture investor focused on Asia B2B SaaS and FinTech sectors. Over the last seven years, he co-founded two tech businesses and built a successful venture portfolio. In addition, he spent over 20 years at McKinsey & Company, mostly in Hong Kong, where he was a Senior Partner in the financial services practice focused on building the Asian practice. At McKinsey, his clients included global investment banks, regional financial institutions and senior policy makers such as governments, central banks or securities regulators.

"I am excited to join Partners Capital at a time when Asia is at the forefront of global investment opportunities and investment innovation," said Pitsilis. "After meeting Arjun, Adam and Dominik, it was clear to me that the firm has unmatched potential given its deep intellectual capital and global investment talent. The firm's rigorous approach to every facet of investing including research, highly sophisticated risk management and portfolio construction combined with access to top-tier managers and compelling investment ideas, and an ability to integrate sustainability is truly distinctive. We are well positioned to help both Asian investors – institutions and a growing number of family offices – in navigating global markets and to help global investors in understanding and investing in Asia."

Pitsilis holds a Masters from École Polytechnique majoring in Pure Mathematics and Quantum Physics, a Masters in Engineering from École des Mines de Paris and an MBA from INSEAD.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, San Francisco and Paris, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 230 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets in excess of $38 billion.1 Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com

Contact

Prosek on behalf of Partners Capital

pro-partnerscapital@prosek.com

1 As at December 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1497197/prosek.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1421509/Partners_Capital_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.partners-cap.com