Partners at Turner & Rasch, Attorneys Recognized in the Outstanding Young Professionals Class of 2022

Turner & Rasch, Attorneys founders Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch, are recognized as Outstanding Young Professionals Class of 2022 at the Finest Gala benefitting the Arkansas chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch, partners at Turner & Rasch, Attorneys were recognized at the Finest Gala benefiting the Arkansas chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Saturday, October 22, 2022 hosted at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the event’s Finest Honorees. The Finest Gala combines the Breath of Life Gala and Taste of the Finest into one event, an evening of elegance al fresco under the stars. This black-tie optional event featured libations by Magnolia Mead and an elegant, seated dinner by chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering. The night of celebration honored 30 of central Arkansas’s finest young professionals and the CF Foundation’s top honor, the Breath of Life award, was presented to Terry and Michele Wright. The evening concluded with entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective.

The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. More than ten million Americans are symptom-less carriers of the defective CF gene. Sixty years ago, children with CF usually did not live long enough to attend elementary school. Today, because of foundation-supported research and care, the median survival age of people with CF is about 40. This is remarkable progress, but it’s not enough and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation continues to fund raise for more research as precious lives are lost to CF every day.

“We had an awesome time at The Finest Gala! Raising money for a great cause has never been outside my realm but I didn’t have a great understanding of CF going into this. I know so much more now and am glad these donations go to such a great place,“ said Sydney Rasch with Turner & Rasch, Attorneys.

“I was honored to be a part of this event and recognized as one of this year’s honorees. Between my law partner, Sydney Rasch and myself, we raised over $3400 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and know it is going to a wonderful cause,” said Presley Turner with Turner & Rasch, Attorneys.

Community service and titles held by Sydney Rasch:

President of the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers

President of North Little Rock Friends of Animals

Board member of Arkansas Coalition of Reproductive Justice

Board member of Arkansas United Action

Board member of Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center

Peacekeeper for Women & Children First

Member of the Junior League of Little Rock

Member of Pulaski County Bar Association

Member of Arkansas Bar Association

Member of Central Arkansas Debtor-Creditor Bar

Community service and titles held by Presley Turner:

Founder of Center of Advocacy and Awareness

Board member of New Leaders Council of Arkansas

Member of Arkansas Bar Association

Member of American Bar Association

Member of Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers

Member of Pulaski County Bar Association

Member of Junior League of Little Rock

About Turner & Rasch, Attorneys: Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch opened Turner & Rasch, Attorneys in 2021, a woman-owned and woman-operated law firm specializing in innovative solutions to everyday problems. The law firm practices law in Arkansas and Missouri and specializes in family law, bankruptcy law, real estate law, employment law and nonprofit/business law.

About Sydney Rasch, Esq: Sydney Rasch was born and raised in central Arkansas and graduated cum laude from Hendrix College in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in studio art. Not long after, she started her award-winning photography business, Art/Photography by Sydney Rasch. While working more than full-time as a wedding photographer and bankruptcy paralegal, Rasch then decided to go to law school at night and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, cum laude, in 2019. While in law school, she received numerous awards for academics and public service, including the Dean’s Certificate of Distinguished Public Service, the Emerging Leader Award, the Certificate in Excellence in Bankruptcy from the American Bankruptcy Institute, and participated in the American College of Bankruptcy's Distinguished Law Student. Rasch is also a graduate of the New Leader’s Council Arkansas. Sydney Rasch is passionate about politics and worked as a campaign manager for a statewide candidate’s election in 2021-2022 through her political consulting firm, Persistence Consulting. She crisscrossed the state working to engage with voters and encouraging people to participate in the political process. In 2021, she was named as a member of the “Legal Elite” by Arkansas Money & Politics magazine and was named one of the Arkansas’ Best Lawyers 2022 in Family Law by AY Magazine. Coincidentally, she was also named the 2022 Best Photographer in Arkansas in the same issue of AY Magazine. Since May 2022, Sydney Rasch has served as an Election Commissioner on the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners.

About Presley Turner, Esq, MPA, LSW, CA: Presley Turner earned her BSW in social work from the University of Arkansas in 2016 then went on to earn her MPA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2019. Turner went to law school and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and the eastern and western districts of Arkansas with a social work license. She is an attorney ad-litem in the 5th judicial district and specializing in parent counsel - dependency and neglect in the 15th judicial district. Turner is a licensed social worker, certified trauma specialist and committed member of the community. She founded the Center of Advocacy and Awareness, an organization committed to educating attorneys and professionals on trauma. In law school, Turner earned the Dean’s Certificate of Distinguished Public Service, the Certificate of Public Service, and was editor-in-chief of the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service. After representing the Equal Justice Works National Advisory Committee, she went on to host continuing legal education courses on emotional abuse and trauma. Presley Turner practices law in the areas of family law, child custody and support, divorce, child welfare law, child maltreatment, probate law and dependency-neglect law.

