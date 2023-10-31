Partnership Between Chptr and IrishCentral Set to Revolutionize Digital Memorials

An exciting new collaboration between Chptr and IrishCentral is set to reimagine how people remember, honor, and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones for generations to come. This groundbreaking partnership introduces the Interactive Digital Memorials feature on IrishCentral’s website.

—

Chptr, the premier platform for digital memorials, announced a new collaborative alliance with the leading online source for Irish news and culture, IrishCentral. With the launch of Interactive Digital Memorials, users of IrishCentral’s website can experience the next evolution in remembrance and commemoration of loved ones.

Stepping away from the static format of traditional obituaries, Chptr helps build communities around those who have passed away, creating collections of memories that tell a person's whole life story in a way that goes beyond words. By creating interactive digital communities, including photos and videos, users can explore all the various ways their loved ones touched others’ lives.

“Relationships span generations, career changes, and country borders—with every invitation sent, a new story can be told, another video can be created, more and more memories will be shared,” Chptr’s founder said.

Redefining Digital Memorials

Chptr takes memorials away from simple words on a page, implementing photos and videos to capture the essence of a lost loved one’s life through the various memories and sentiments of those who remember them. The digital memorials are community-built and collaborative, allowing an individual’s Chptr to grow with each addition from friends, family, colleagues, etc.

“The stories of our lost loved ones have the ability to reshape our core, helping us heal, connect, and thrive. With Chptr, we believe that every person deserves the ability to forever encapsulate the life purpose of their loved ones,” Chptr’s founder said.

The Chptr app is available for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, allowing anyone to create video memories and add to a loved one’s Chptr. The interactive app is optimized to work seamlessly on a diverse range of devices, such as mobile phones, computers, and tablets.

Collaboration to Preserve Heritage for Future Generations

Obituaries help preserve a person’s heritage and memory for future generations. When someone tries to find an obituary for a specific person, Chptr allows them to go beyond daily press obituaries and local news to learn more than a person’s birth and death date. Chptr lets communities share a new obituary, along with memories and experiences involving that person, creating a permanent place of remembrance that grows with each addition.

Versatile Packages to Celebrate and Remember Lost Loved Ones

The collaboration offers various digital remembrance packages that expand on traditional Irish obits to create a perpetually evolving canvas that captures the essence of a person's life through the memories of those they touched. The collaboration combines the expert storytelling abilities of the team at IrishCentral with the commemorative technology of Chptr. Interactive digital memorials go beyond typical Ireland obituaries or the news of who died today with a platform to keep a person’s memory alive through collaborative remembrance.

— Standard Digital Memorial $49

The foundational package allows unlimited invites for collaborators to their loved one’s memorial community, where they can share photos, memories, and sentiments with others. Each Chptr has a personalized link to a permanent digital monument that keeps a loved one’s legacy alive for future generations.

— Memory Party

During a Memory Party, participants gather on a private video call with a Chptr storytelling expert. An award-winning journalist guides the group through a set of memories to facilitate conversations about the deceased. Video clips from the session are then uploaded to the Chptr so others can interact with them.

— Standard Video Package $249

This package enhances the memorial experience with an orchestrated Memory Party session for up to six participants. The package includes all the features of the standard digital memorial with the addition of a 60-second video or slideshow capturing the heart of the group’s shared memories.

— Premium Video Package $849

Families who want to cover all the bases in their loved one’s life can choose this package, which provides an extended Memory Party for up to 12 participants. Those memories are compiled into a comprehensive three-minute video that delves into the moments that shaped the life they’re commemorating. This is the ultimate package for groups seeking an in-depth tribute.

Remember Them Together

Visit the Chptr website to learn more about the next era of memorialization and how to preserve a loved one’s legacy for generations to come. News organizations and publishers interested in building digital memorial communities can reach out to learn more about collaboration opportunities with Chptr. Connect with the brand through social media on Facebook, Instagram (joinchptr), Twitter (@join_chptr), and LinkedIn.



Contact Info:

Name: Nick Kuzma

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chptr

Website: https://www.chptr.com/



Release ID: 89111510

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.