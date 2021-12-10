Partnership Releases 2022 State Legislative Agenda

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2022 State Legislative Agenda. The Partnership's Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business Members from The Partnership's 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and 365+ Investors. Included in the agenda is a list of featured priorities that will drive The Partnership's state policy efforts. The Partnership will focus on the following priorities:

Des Moines International Airport Terminal Project: The Partnership supports state funding for the Des Moines International Airport's terminal project. It is critical to invest in a modernized airport to accommodate the state's economic growth and ensuring a safe and smooth traveling experience for business and commercial passengers.



Talent: The Partnership supports strategies to address the existing talent shortages felt by many impacted industries, including continued and expanded support for Future Ready Iowa initiatives, opportunities to engage untapped talent for the workforce such as foreign born and returning citizens and policies that ensure Iowa continues to be a welcoming place that is open for business.



Pro-Growth Tax Policies: The Partnership supports a tax structure that encourages business growth through predictability and protection of existing tax exemptions and economic development tools, a decrease in the corporate income tax rate, funding of Iowa's Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund and an option for a transit hotel-motel tax.



Community Placemaking: The Partnership supports the creation of a large-scale investment program designed to transform Iowa's communities, main streets and local economies through creative placemaking and community development. Projects such as the ICON Water Trails, the Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza, and others are key Partnership priority projects that benefit the entire Greater Des Moines (DSM) region.



Child Care: The Partnership supports the recommendations of the Iowa Skills2Compete Coalition and the Governor's Child Care Task Force to increase affordable access to quality child care and promote stabilization in the child care workforce.



Housing: The Partnership supports the increase of workforce housing options through policies that leverage federal, state and local resources to address the existing housing shortage throughout Iowa. The Partnership supports an increase in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit, the State Housing Trust Fund and additional incentives for communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing for all Iowans.



Broadband: The Partnership supports continued investment in broadband infrastructure to ensure Iowa can recruit and retain businesses and talent and help existing businesses grow and be successful through remote work and flexible work arrangements.



"We are optimistic about continued economic and community development growth in 2022 and look forward to working with our state elected officials to ensure our community and state are strong," said Onnalee Kelley, 2022 Chair of The Partnership's Government Policy Council. "A key to our region's strength is the ability to work together as one region and as public- and private-sector partners toward common goals."

The Partnership's full State Legislative Agenda is available on The Partnership's website.

