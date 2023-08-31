Parul University MBA to navigate the business world: The Faculty of Management equips students with industry skills and business ethics

Expanding the diversity of management knowledge through International Associations

—

The expression that sums up the MBA program by one of the leading institutes in India, Parul University, is industry-relevant education for future leaders. More importantly, in keeping with its vision of education being the harbinger of change in society, the program by the Vadodara-based institute strives to groom candidates into assimilating the ethics and values of a good leader. Given the value-driven and industry-geared learning, Parul University, recognised as the Highest in Placements by the renowned education-oriented body ASSOCHAM, has been the top choice for several bright aspiring management students.



Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President of Parul University said, “ Parul University has since its inception been resolved in grooming future leaders. The vision for the MBA program is no different. In order to groom management students into business leaders, who in the coming years will be required to innovate constantly, the institute has blended the academic aspect of business studies with practical learning, which includes the current best practices of the industry. But our business program is not limited to the commercial world itself. In fact, our aim of education has been beyond industry-readiness and academic excellence. As a result, we also focus on grooming candidates such that they can become agents of change in society and much like all our programs, our MBA degree is also value-driven. In the MBA program, especially for budding professionals, we give a lot of importance to business ethics.”



To ensure industry-relevant grooming, Parul University goes beyond its choice of educators who come from premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, IISc, etc. Moreover, the MBA program’s curriculum, be it the core modules or the 20 cutting-edge specialisations, is crafted in consultation with industry leaders; thus by design, the syllabus is at par with the best industry practices followed currently. Further, these industry experts, who often participate in the teaching and grooming process at the centre of education, often provide one-on-one mentorship to interested candidates, making them industry-ready.



Additionally, the university, along with its Faculty of Management, has forged 700+ industry associations, which together serve as an active platform for the candidates to get a sought-after industry immersion, especially on cutting-edge projects. Another highlight of studying at Parul University is the exposure to the Entrepreneurship Development Cell. The cell, complementing the work of the Faculty of Management, has been the driving force behind the success of 180+ incubates incepted in the university. These initiatives have not only generated 1100+ jobs and engaged 40,000+ candidates in real-time projects but also have garnered a massive revenue worth around 30+ crore.



Above all, what truly sets the university’s education apart is the importance the institution gives to social change and social work in its grooming. With university bodies such as the Social Responsive Cell, Parul University engages students in various CSR activities. These practices lead students to inculcate social responsibility and sensitivity, essential for future leaders. Further, in the context of the MBA cohort, participation in CSR activities fosters business ethics, which is imperative for the next crop of business thinkers and professionals as well as managers, given the increasing importance of ESG ( Environmental, Social, and Governance) and DEI ( Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in our society.



Finally, attesting to the success of the MBA program stand the jaw-dropping placement figures, with 8 LPA as the average package, while the highest-grossed package is 30 LPA. Similarly, major companies that visit the campus placement drive speak for the mettle of the business program. The industry players include DMart, Flipkart, Godrej, ICICI Bank, BYJU’S, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas, Patanjali, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Asian Paints, Amul, and Amazon, among others.



All in all, Parul University’s MBA is one of the leading programs in the country towards navigating the challenges of the business world. In the coming years, as well, the institute, with its Faculty of Management, will continue to strive to equip students with industry skills and business ethics, thus ensuring that the upcoming cohorts will keep furthering the legacy of Parul University.



To know more, visit Parul University

Contact Info:

Name: Pujan Shah

Email: Send Email

Organization: Parul University

Website: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/



Release ID: 89106316

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.