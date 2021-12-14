PAS, Part of Hexagon, Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Protecting and Securing Operational Technology (OT) in Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and Industrial Environments with Its Cyber Integrity Solution

PAS Cyber Integrity enables organizations to prevent, detect, and remediate cyber threats, allowing clients to increase safety and productivity significantly.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the findings of its recent analysis of the global critical national infrastructure cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PAS, part of Hexagon, with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for critical national infrastructure cybersecurity. The company's sophisticated cybersecurity technology enables organizations to prevent, detect, and remediate cyber threats; thus, allowing clients to increase safety and productivity significantly. Furthermore, the platform offers comprehensive inventory management, vulnerability management, risk analytics, compliance management, and backup and recovery.



The PAS Cyber Integrity platform has comprehensive cybersecurity features to help clients overcome the challenges linked to manual asset discovery and inventory management processes. Manual processes are prone to human error, offer outdated information, waste the security team's time, and devour an organization's budget. Furthermore, many Industrial Internet of Things cybersecurity solutions cannot detect and prevent all the endpoints in an organization's environment due to infrequent system scans and device changes, such as onboarding and off-boarding. The platform's automated inventory management feature discovers all Level 0 to Level 3.5 devices on an organization's network in real-time, decreasing the security team's manual inventory efforts by up to 90%. The solution also detects information technology and operational technology configuration data that competing platforms often miss, such as input/output cards and firmware updates.

Danielle Vanzant, an industrial analyst for Frost & Sullivan, stated, "PAS Cyber Integrity's vulnerability management feature provides best-in-class network visibility by automatically detecting vulnerabilities and displaying them by risk severity level. The solution offers real-time comprehensive situational awareness and actionable intelligence, allowing security operators to remediate issues rapidly."

The company works closely with clients to design technologies and customize its solutions to fit customers' needs and requests. It develops its product roadmap based directly on client feedback. PAS offers training courses instructed by highly experienced industry professionals. It also provides subscription-based online training videos and cost-free resources, including blogs, webinars, and white papers. The top-notch industrial solution's sophisticated cybersecurity technology also:

Uses automated closed-loop patch management that enables security teams to assess patches before deployment to ensure the security resiliency and operability with the entire ecosystem, even across multiple sites.

Displays vulnerabilities in an easy-to-read format, enabling a layperson to understand the organization's security hygiene.

Allows users to view real-time and historical data, enabling security teams and C-suite executives to view how their organization's security posture changes over time.

"The company's automated solution delivers revolutionary critical national infrastructure cybersecurity and compliance audit report generation, enabling security personnel to focus on more cognition-intense responsibilities," Tara Semon, Best Practices Research Team Leader for Frost & Sullivan, noted. "Frost & Sullivan is recognizing PAS, part of Hexagon, as the 2021 Company of the Year in CNI cybersecurity due to the innovative, powerful capabilities of its PAS Cyber Integrity platform."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Read the Frost & Sullivan report to learn more about why PAS Cyber Integrity is recognized for OT/ICS cybersecurity protection in Global Critical National Infrastructure.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About PAS, part of Hexagon

PAS, part of Hexagon, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect and remediate industrial cyber threats, reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability. Learn more at www.pas.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us at @HexagonAB.

