Passwd Releases a Market Report Analyzing the Most Common Password Choices by Users in 2023

Passwd, a leading team password manager for Google Workspace, has released an intriguing market report highlighting popular words and phrases used as passwords in 2023.

—

About Passwd

Passwd is a team password manager that safeguards all credentials in one secure place, making team collaboration easier and improving the security of sensitive records. While other password manager services, on the market store client’s sensitive data on their servers, Passwd, on the other hand, lets users store their data on their own Google Cloud Platform. That means there is no third-party involvement whatsoever, not even Passwd has access to the client’s data.

Passwd’s 2023 Marketing Report

Without delving into the technical details of the methodology and data sourcing (which can be viewed here), Passwd conducted thorough research on passwords, reflecting user preferences and behaviors throughout 2023.

Their findings (summarized in the report), provide interesting insights into the most commonly used names, cities, colors and brands that reigned supreme as popular password choices this year.

Cities & Countries

Predictably, big cities like New York, London, and Los Angeles were among the top 10. Unexpectedly, Liverpool and Helena also ranked high, possibly due to their popularity as a football club and a common female name.

Among countries, Portugal, however, surprised everyone by becoming the second most popular country for passwords, even surpassing a nation as densely populated as the United States.

Brands

While known luxury brands such as Ferrari and Porsche were projected to be the leading choices, to the Passwd team’s surprise Yamaha emerged as the most popular. Other brands that made the list include Addidas, Coca-Cola and Disney. And while Samsung made the cut, Apple shockingly remained amiss.

No Surprises Here…

Last but not least, it probably comes as no surprise that classics like "password" remained popular this year, showcasing a preference for familiar picks. Many were also inventive and spiced things up a bit, leading to variations such as "passw0rd" and “password1.”

Conclusion

Though the findings of Passwd’s market analysis may not be ground-breaking, they serve as an interesting read, prompting users to think of more innovative passwords to protect their online data. Via this research report, Passwd hopes to provide users insight into the more common password choices, reminding them to protect their online presence by creating strong yet memorable passwords that are not as predictable.



Contact Info:

Name: Marek Elznic

Email: Send Email

Organization: Passwd

Website: https://passwd.team/en/



Release ID: 89120768

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.