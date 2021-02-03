SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the third season of Path of Glory is now available in Black Desert Mobile. The mode's new season will offer a new difficulty level and more valuable rewards.



Path of Glory Season 3 Begins in Black Desert Mobile

Path of Glory is a popular PvE mode in which up to 6 characters from a Family can participate. Adventurers are tasked to protect a castle gate against waves of invading monsters coming out of a rift. Special rewards will be given for completing each wave, with better rewards for higher difficulties. There is also a chance of obtaining an Emblem, a season-based item that applies CP to all characters in the family.

The third season of Path of Glory also features Rift 10, the highest difficulty level in this mode. In this new level, enemies will be more vicious and harder to defeat, but the rewards for successfully defending the gate will grant more powerful buffs.

Primal Alchemy Stones are also available starting this week. Adventurers can now equip their characters with higher-grade Alchemy Stones. These powerful Primal Alchemy Stones can be crafted using Lapiz Lazulis and Secret Books obtained from Hadum's Realm.

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.