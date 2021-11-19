Paving the Path for English Learning - Language Out Loud

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Language Out Loud (LOL) 2021 has successfully run its course and culminated in the LOL 2021 Awards Ceremony to mark the end of the event.

LOL 2021 was organised by THiNKSeries, sponsored by the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR), and proudly supported by Cultural Agents at Harvard University, Wiseman Education, Fun and Friends, and Long Wise.

Through LOL, pupils were given the opportunity to explore and present their own interpretations of selected classic stories; they could realise their potential by reading, thinking and writing, and putting their good work online for public display.

Despite earlier restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic, a live and in-person Awards Ceremony was successfully held for LOL at SummerFest 2021. SummerFest 2021 is a diverse festival with fun and creative summer activities, and was held at Central Harbourfront Event Space this year.

LOL 2021 Adjudicators from a variety of professional backgrounds were invited to judge nearly 1,300 pieces of students' works from nearly 50 primary schools in Hong Kong to pick out award winners, and to provide comments of encouragement and praise.

Over 50 awards were presented to LOL 2021 competition participants and nearly 200 people attended the ceremony, with teachers, parents, students and industry professionals alike joining to observe winners receiving their awards on stage and to celebrate English learning.

LOL 2021 Award winners

About THiNKSeries and Language Out Loud

THiNKSeries is a charity founded in 2007 by Clement Chung and aims to "connect, extend and challenge the perspectives of our next generation to become global citizens". For more information regarding THiNKSeries and its vision, please visit www.thinkseries.org

LOL is a campaign and competition organised by THiNKSeries that celebrates and promotes the use of language arts among primary students in Hong Kong, and aims to boost their confidence in their ability to read and interpret English. LOL 2021 incorporated pedagogy from Pre-Texts by Professor Doris Sommer, the Director of the Cultural Agents Initiative at Harvard University, which helped facilitate a creative, global and collaborative learning experience.

LOL's objective is to create a pleasurable language learning environment, providing opportunities for primary students to unleash their curiosity in the world of classic novels. It aims to not only be a competition, but a cultural celebration, and hopes to inspire student growth and enjoyment outside of school settings.

