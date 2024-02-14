Paw Origins Applies for Trademark for Celebrated ‘Happy-Furever’ Series Amidst Rave Customer Reviews

—

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and quality, Paw Origins has successfully registered a trademark for its much-celebrated Happy-Furever product line.

This development comes as a response to the overwhelming positive feedback from customers, who have reported significant improvements in their dogs' health and wellbeing after using the Happy-Furever series.

The Happy-Furever range, known for its clinically-backed, high potency full-spectrum hemp oil, has been a game-changer for many pet owners. The formulation is designed to address common canine issues such as inflammation, anxiety, and mobility problems.

With a steadfast focus on natural and organic ingredients, Paw Origins intends to pave a new standard in pet wellness products.

In the rapidly growing pet wellness sector, Paw Origins has distinguished itself through its unwavering dedication to quality and transparency. The company's approach to sourcing USA-made, non-GMO, 100% natural, and organic ingredients for the Happy-Furever series has resonated with conscientious pet owners seeking the best for their canine companions.



Their best-selling product, Happy-Furever Oil, meets the highest standards of the industry with a 3rd party certificate of analysis to guarantee potency and purity. Ensuring that pets receive the full benefits of hemp's natural compounds, including the crucial entourage effect which enhances the therapeutic properties, for maximum relief.

Customer satisfaction has always been at the forefront of Paw Origins' mission. The brand's commitment to excellence is evident not only in the superior quality of the Happy-Furever series but also in the comprehensive support and educational resources provided to pet owners after the purchase.

A testament to the product's impact is a statement from Jessie M., a verified buyer, who shared, "Without a doubt, Happy-Furever has eliminated anxiety and helped my 12-year-old lab and his health problem. It's been close to a year now since his diagnosis, and I couldn't be happier with the results!”

The stories shared by satisfied customers like Jessie M. are not isolated incidents but rather a reflection of the broader impact Paw Origins' Happy-Furever series is having on the pet wellness community. Testimonials from across the country echo similar sentiments of gratitude and relief, as pet owners witness transformative changes in their dogs' health and behavior. From reducing anxiety and aggression to improving mobility and vitality in older dogs, the Happy-Furever series is setting a new benchmark for holistic pet care.

Paw Origins' decision to trademark Happy-Furever underscores the company's intent to protect and solidify its brand in the competitive pet wellness market. The move is part of a broader strategy to innovate and deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of pets and their owners.

In a comment on the trademark registration, the CEO of Paw Origins, Mike Eli stated, "This is an important move for us as a company, as we continue to work with Dr. Kathryn Dench to create unique, holistic, and integrative solutions for our beloved pets. Our goal is to ensure that every dog can enjoy a happy and healthy life, and securing the Happy-Furever trademark is a step towards achieving that vision."

This strategic move to trademark the Happy-Furever name is more than just a legal safeguard; it's a declaration of Paw Origins' commitment to innovation and quality in the pet wellness industry.

The collaboration with Dr. Kathryn Dench, an esteemed Cambridge Veterinarian and a thought-leader in holistic and integrative veterinary care, highlights Paw Origins' commitment to research-driven product development. The company's dedication to creating effective, safe, and natural solutions is evident in the rave reviews from both pet owners and veterinary professionals.

Paw Origins is not just creating products; they are shaping a healthier, happier future for pets and their families.

As Paw Origins continues to expand its Happy-Furever line, the trademark registration marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. It not only protects the brand's intellectual property but also reassures customers of the authenticity and quality of the products they are purchasing.

The Happy-Furever series has not only garnered praise from customers but also received endorsements from veterinary professionals. Veterinarians have recommended Paw Origins' products, noting the visible improvements in pets' mobility, mood, and overall quality of life.



As Paw Origins looks to the future, the trademark of the Happy-Furever series represents a milestone in the company's journey. With plans to introduce more groundbreaking products, Paw Origins is poised to remain at the forefront of the pet wellness movement. The company's dedication to quality, safety, and efficacy is a beacon for pet owners seeking reliable, natural solutions for their beloved dogs. With Paw Origins, pet wellness goes beyond mere products; it's about creating a community of informed, empowered, and satisfied pet owners united in their pursuit of optimal pet health.



