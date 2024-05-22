Paws and Protest: Duo Duo Project to Host Second Annual International Pet Appreciation Rally June 1st at San Francisco's Union Square

The Duo Duo Project will host its second annual International Pet Appreciation Rally on June 1 at San Francisco's Union Square from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This free event aims to protest the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and celebrate pets' love and loyalty worldwide.

San Francisco, CA (Zeest Media)—The Duo Duo Project is thrilled to announce the second annual International Pet Appreciation Rally, which will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM at San Francisco's iconic Union Square.

The International Pet Appreciation Rally is more than just a gathering of pet enthusiasts; it's the kickoff to a global movement. Throughout June, similar rallies will take place worldwide, uniting pet lovers in a powerful demonstration of love, compassion, and protest against the Yulin Dog Meat "Festival," which occurs on June 21 in Yulin, China.

San Franciscans are invited to this free event to celebrate the companionship, loyalty, and unconditional love that dogs and cats bring into our lives. The rally will serve as a platform to advocate for the end of the Yulin Dog Meat “Festival” and the dog and cat meat trade and to show solidarity with those fighting against animal cruelty globally.

Why This Event Matters to San Franciscans:

San Francisco is known for its progressive stance on animal rights and welfare. The city has a rich history of activism and a community that deeply values the humane treatment of animals. The International Pet Appreciation Rally aligns with these values, offering residents a chance to participate in a cause that resonates locally and internationally.

"San Francisco has always been a city that leads with compassion and innovation. Bay Area residents care deeply about animal welfare, and this rally is an opportunity for us to come together and make a powerful statement against cruelty," said Andrea Gung, Executive Director of Duo Duo Project. "This event is a chance for us to amplify the message that dogs and cats should be treated as family, not food."

A Time to Reflect and Act:

The International Pet Appreciation Rally also reminds us of pets' significant role in our lives, especially during stressful times. Our pets provide companionship, emotional support, and joy, helping us navigate life's challenges. This rally is a chance to honor and appreciate their unwavering love and loyalty.

“Dogs have shown us all the love they bring to humans; they enrich our lives and trust and love us unconditionally. They bring community and companionship to those who are isolated. Dogs extend our lives and make us better humans, but the heart-searing truth is that this isn’t true in some cities in China, where these gentle companions with a soul and a heart are treated with violence and slaughtered for their meat. We need to educate the public on what is happening behind closed doors,” said Sherri Franklin, Founder and CEO of San Francisco’s Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Event Highlights:

Guest Speakers: Prominent animal welfare activists and local leaders will address the crowd, sharing insights and inspiring action.

Pet March Around Union Square: A meaningful march featuring well-socialized dogs and cats protesting animal cruelty.

Free Tote Bags: The first 100 registrants will receive a complimentary tote bag as a token of appreciation.

Community Engagement: Opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to animal welfare.

A Global Movement:

The International Pet Appreciation Rally is part of a larger, worldwide effort to raise awareness of the inhumane treatment of animals in the dog and cat meat trade. This event begins a month-long series of rallies and activities designed to raise awareness and drive change.

Duo Duo Project, founded in 2013, has been at the forefront of this movement. Under the passionate leadership of Andrea Gung, the organization has made significant strides in advocating for animal welfare. "Our goal is to create a ripple effect, starting here in San Francisco and spreading across the globe. We want to send a clear message to Yulin city and the world: it's time to recognize and appreciate dogs and cats as family, not food," Gung added.

Global support for the Duo Duo Project is evident, with over 5 million signatures collected via Change.org petitions demonstrating widespread backing for their cause. This rally and others like it are crucial in sustaining this momentum and driving meaningful change.

Event Details:

Date and Time:

Saturday, June 1, 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM PDT

Location:

Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Registration:

To register for the event, please visit Eventbrite.

For more information about the Duo Duo Project and to support our work, please visit duoduoproject.org.

