Pax8 Acquires New Zealand Cloud Company Umbrellar

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has acquired Umbrellar, a services-led Microsoft cloud solutions provider that offers cloud managed services, migration, advisory services, and cloud procurement for over 1,000 New Zealand businesses.



The acquisition enables Pax8 to expand to the New Zealand market, empowering its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation locally and globally.

“As we continue to expand into the APAC region, the Umbrellar acquisition will be key to our growth in the New Zealand market,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Together, our technology, people, and resources will enable businesses in the APAC region to modernize, digitally transform, and fuel growth with cloud solutions.”

Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Umbrellar’s mission is to deliver the technology for tomorrow's world to its partners through first-class professional services and its procurement platform. As a leading Microsoft cloud provider, the company was named Microsoft NZ Partner of the Year in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome 50 new employees from Umbrellar to the Pax8 Asia team,” said Chris Sharp, SVP at Pax8 Asia. “The team at Umbrellar are experts in cloud-enabling businesses in New Zealand, and they are the number one service provider of Microsoft cloud in the market. With a focus on infrastructure managed services, assessment, migration, and optimization, their technical expertise and award-winning professional services will prove to be a value-add for Pax8 partners.”

“We are thrilled about the opportunity this acquisition creates for our people, partners, and mutual customers,” said Dave Howden, CEO at Umbrellar. “As a premium Microsoft CSP in New Zealand, and with what I consider the most talented Microsoft engineering team in the region, I’m excited we can continue to support our ecosystem of partners and customers here in NZ and now extend globally as part of the Pax8 Asia team.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

About Umbrellar

Umbrellar is an award winning, services-led Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider. The company provides cloud managed services, migration, and advisory services, as well as cloud procurement for over 1,000 NZ businesses.

Umbrellar’s mission is to 'Deliver the Tech for Tomorrow's World' via first class professional and managed services, and its self-service procurement platform, mycsp.io.

