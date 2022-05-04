Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations APAC

BRISBANE, Australia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that Sea-Level Operations APAC is now available to Pax8 partners in Australia and New Zealand by way of acquisition. Sea-Level Operations APAC is a leading education firm that provides world-class coaching, education, and resources to help businesses in Asia-Pacific thrive. Sea-Level Operations APAC delivers the same services as US-based Sea-Level Operations, which Pax8 purchased one year ago, and was affiliated with Sea-Level through ownership and an IP licensing agreement.



The purchase of Sea-Level Operations APAC brings Pax8 partners in the Asia-Pacific region into the global team, ensuring consistency and collaboration with access to expert coaching, scorecard analytics, and proven training methodologies that will enable new ways to drive business maturity, efficiency, and operational excellence in service operations and cyber security.

“We are excited that Sea-Level Operations will now be available to Pax8 partners in the Asia-Pacific market, offering world-class education and enablement,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “We put education and enablement first because we see the return it brings our partners who are seeking to streamline their operations, scale, and grow.”

Sea-Level has a track record of success in helping IT service providers gain more clients, increase profit margins, and gain new efficiencies. The company is proven to put its partners in APAC on the fast track to business and financial maturity, enabling more than 2.5x the cloud business growth exceeding industry benchmarks.

As part of the acquisition, Pax8 Asia is welcoming four Sea-Level Operations APAC employees to the team, including:

James Davis, Director of Academy

David Harrop, Executive Coach

David Jackson, Executive Coach

Danah Olisa, Operations Coordinator

“Pax8 offers a unique value to the APAC market and is committed to investing in partner growth through strategic planning and methods offered by Sea-Level Operations,” said Chris Sharp, SVP of Pax8 Asia. “We are thrilled to welcome the Sea-Level APAC team to Pax8 Asia and look forward to modernising and elevating our partners’ businesses together.”

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of technology service providers in APAC,” said James Davis, Managing Director at Sea-Level Operations APAC. “In 2020, we partnered with Sea-Level Operations in the US to help fulfill our mission. This acquisition by Pax8 will enable us with more resources to help businesses grow, find successful exits, and build up the next generation of IT leaders.”

Key benefits of the Sea-Level Operations APAC acquisition include:

Provides partners access to premium coaching

Advanced development programs

Access to a content library of best-in-class curriculum

Actionable benchmarking and ways to measure success

New business transformation opportunities

Security hygiene best practices

To learn more about Pax8 and its acquisition of Sea-Level Operations APAC, please visit www.pax8.com, or reach out to a Sea-Level Operations APAC team member at 1300 382 099.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

