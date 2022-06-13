Payboy Launches Paybeyond to Help Streamline International Businesses' Payroll and HR System

The upgraded HR and payroll system to improve business's efficiency by providing secure, direct employer-employee access with the integration of leading financial software ecosystem partners.

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based payroll and human resources (HR) management software company Payboy launches Paybeyond, an integrated payroll and remittance system to seamlessly pay out local and overseas-based employees.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Payboy_202206.shtml



Convert the balance at a lower exchange rate than traditional banking remittance



Make local and global salary payments with one simple process.



The easiest way to pay anyone, anywhere



Reduce data risk associated with unsecured bank documents & file transmission

"At Payboy, we are always looking for ways to improve and simplify our system so that entrepreneurs and businesses can eliminate any operational hassles they may experience.

And now, by rolling out Paybeyond, we aim to help more Singaporean SMEs streamline their payroll and HR processes so they can focus on growing their business. At the same time, they can maintain their most valuable asset, the people," said Nigel Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Payboy.



With a short and single workflow, Paybeyond provides direct and immediate cross border payouts with a secure transaction technology powered by Rapyd, a watchlist for remittance in various currencies to a dedicated wallet allowing storage of SGD and USD as well as supporting several payment modes, including GIRO, FAST, and SWIFT.

These simplified remittance processes can be applied to any employment arrangement, whether working with freelancers, full-timers, and contract employees, while enabling regulatory compliant cross border payments that are transparent and precise.

Payboy can also be effortlessly integrated with other well-known applications in the ecosystem; for instance, Xero, Quickbooks, and Financio to assist with accounting processes which makes it easier for businesses to hire, pay, manage and support their employees all in a dashboard and app.

In addition, Payboy streamlines HR operations to ensure businesses obtain full visibility on the automated payroll calculation, shift scheduling, attendance, leaves, and submitted claims, within an intuitive experience.

Continuous Automation of HR Processes

Payboy is proud to announce that we have recently partnered with the Ministry of Manpower's (Singapore) Manpower Research & Statistics Department. We are able to fully automate our customers' monthly employee data submission. With this feature, employers no longer have to manually generate reports to send to MOM as Payboy's system offers an automated submission of the Occupational Employment Dataset (OED) and Labour Market Survey (LMS). Employers would have the option to choose between manual or automatic schedules, freeing up their time to focus on their business and employees.



The Ministry of Manpower conducts official national surveys on the labour market involving numerous households and businesses in Singapore. The statistics and insights help shape national manpower policies and programmes that affect many of us.



To celebrate the launch of Paybeyond, Payboy is offering a six-month free payroll subscription for Paybeyond users, in addition to its various support processes, such as Online Support Center and Payboy Helpline.



For more information, visit https://payboy.sg/paybeyond/

About Payboy

Payboy is a Payroll and HR Management Software that automates essential HR processes through a unified ecosystem so that businesses can focus on the HR work that truly matters – bringing out the best in their people. Coming from a SMEs background, Payboy understands the intricacies and problems fellow businesses face. Payboy, therefore, coined the catchphrase "Build for People, Build with People'' to reiterate the company's ethos of creating and improving technology that is simple, nice, and easy to use.

