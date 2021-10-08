PChomeSEA launches MIT Brand Month promotions to deliver exceptional Taiwanese products directly to consumers

A minimum 15% discount on all featured products

Instant rebates of up to SGD$15

Enjoy free shipping with a minimum purchase

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PChomeSEA, a subsidiary of Taiwan's largest e-commerce platform PChome Online Inc. and Singapore's largest e-commerce platform for Taiwanese products, is committed to providing high-quality Taiwanese products straight to a consumer's doorstep. From now until October 25, PChomeSEA is holding a promotional activity called "MIT Brand Month" on Qoo10. Products issued by the "Ministry of Economic Affairs" with the MIT Smile Product Certification are made in Taiwan (MIT) from materials with a certificate of origin and have undergone a rigorous product accreditation process entailing quality inspection and factory quality management. The MIT Smile logo consists of a pinkish-red smiling face within a silver-blue imprint of Taiwan's outline. The logo symbolizes validity of the product's quality, safety, and reliability. The wide array of Taiwanese-made products with the MIT Smile logo featured on the promotional campaign page includes cultural and creative products, household goods, renowned stationery brands, and maternity products. All products sold start at a 15% discount, and instant discount coupons are given out on a weekly basis, with rebates of up to SGD$15 including free shipping for purchases over SGD$60. With the number of promotions and discounts available for high-quality, affordable MIT products consumers will save more by shopping directly at home.



PChomeSEA is holding a promotional activity called “MIT Brand Month” on Qoo10, and all products sold start at a 15% discount.

Sam Tsai, Managing Director of PChomeSEA says, "The pandemic has transformed modes of consumption around the world and consumers have swiftly shifted to online shopping. To date, we observed Q3 sales on the Qoo10 platform have grown by 1.5 times of that of the previous quarter. Generally speaking, the sales dynamics of cross-border shopping is remarkably robust. Due to the high appeal of Taiwanese products to Singaporean consumers, we have dedicated a section for Taiwan-made products affixed with the MIT Smile logo. Here, we recommend high-quality, certified products to consumers so they can be assured of receiving safer, healthier, and more reliable options through an additional level of security in cross-border shopping. We also hope that the platform's comprehensive after-sales services can continuously enhance the visibility of Taiwanese products on the global stage. This simple and convenient cross-border shopping experience allows consumers to place an order through a single click and enjoy contact-free delivery straight to their doorstep, saving the hassle of traveling overseas."

As a platform that offers a wide array of excellent MIT brands, PChomeSEA also has a selection of recommended renowned brands such as Simbalion Stationery, a maker of pencils and color pencils emblazoned with an adorable Butter Lion mascot that has captured the hearts of Taiwanese consumers; Char Wie Enterprise's natural and wholesome Dye-Free towel brand, whose towels are made from low-carbon and eco-friendly materials that retain the purity of raw fabrics--the unsophisticated and aesthetical gift sets are a must-buy for the eco-conscious consumer; the playful, creative, and collectable Timeless Classics series of YouR micro building blocks that incorporates micro building blocks with distinctive Taiwanese temples and the iconic Tatung rice cooker; ADHOC's sports sunglasses which received the Taiwan Golden Select of MIT Smile Product Certificate providing complete protection and a clear field of vision; and KimYuFong's rhodonite necklace made from unique stones from the east cost of Taiwan. All of these products are top-sellers on PChomeSEA.

PChomeSEA "MIT Brand Month" activity webpage: https://www.qoo10.sg/shop/pchomesea