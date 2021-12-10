Featuring K-pop-inspired choreography from the world-renowned

1 MILLION, the DokeV music video was specially created as a thank you to fans for their incredible support.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss debuted a brand new ROCKSTAR music video at The Game Awards today featuring their latest IP, DokeV. The Game Awards, endearingly known as the Oscars® for the games industry, attracted over 83 million views last year. This year, the event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was broadcast live through 40 streaming services all around the world.



Pearl Abyss Debuts DokeV “ROCKSTAR” Music Video at The Game Awards

Watch the full version of DokeV's ROCKSTAR music video here.

The K-pop-inspired music video was specially created to thank fans for their overwhelming support following the game's announcement and first gameplay video reveal at Europe's largest game show, Gamescom, earlier this year. DokeV captivated a global audience of gamers thanks to its vibrant and colorful open-world, adorable character design, and unique gameplay elements, which were showcased in the original reveal.

The music video stars DokeV's characters as they perform GALACTIKA *'s catchy ROCKSTAR song with unique dance routines directed by Lia Kim from the renowned dance studio, 1 MILLION. In the video, the main characters and their friends practice choreography to ROCKSTAR before ending up on the main performance stage to a grand audience. 1 MILLION's incredibly detailed choreography was captured at the Pearl Abyss Motion Capture studio and imported into the next-generation BlackSpace Engine to create the realistic animations. Lastly, many of the scenes revealed in the DokeV music video will be available for actual gameplay.

"We produced a special video to repay the community for the overwhelming support we received after revealing our first gameplay trailer", said Sangyoung Kim, lead producer for DokeV. "Pearl Abyss is doing its very best to create the DokeV world into a place that blurs the line between the virtual and real world. We are working hard to deliver a game that will meet our fans' expectations."

Pearl Abyss has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization and several CJ Brands to help promote the Hallyu Wave (Korean wave) by showing realistic-looking virtual representation of Korea in DokeV, expanding the game's reach into metaverse content. Korean traditional heritage is also lovingly captured in the music video with real-world references to historic Korean sites such as Gyeongbokgung Palace's Geunjeongjeon Hall, Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, and Namdaemun; and traditional Korean children's games and other traditional favorites.

As part of the previously mentioned partnership with CJ brands, the music video will also make an appearance at the MAMA ceremony, which is the World's No.1 K-pop music awards show featuring artists from all over the world. It marks the first time a video game music video will be presented on the show. MAMA will be held on December 11th in Korea.

DokeV is a creature-collecting open world action-adventure game with a unique setting where the main characters go on an adventure to meet and befriend Dokebi, legendary creatures from Korean folklore. The game will feature action-based elements, addictive gameplay, and offers a high degree of freedom thanks to its beautiful seamless open world. DokeV is under development for console and PC using Pearl Abyss's next-generation BlackSpace Engine.

More information about DokeV and the full-length ROCKSTAR music video can be found on the official DokeV website and YouTube channel.

About DokeV

DokeV is a creature-collecting open world action-adventure game where players collect whimsical creatures called Dokebi. These legendary creatures from Korean mythology and folklore live harmoniously together with humans and help encourage dreams from which they gain strength. They represent all worldly passions and dreams of humans and can provide courage and strength to humans they actively support. DokeV encourages an open play style and exploration and features a beautifully designed open world that is full of wonder and allows players to engage in a host of exciting activities with their collected Dokebi.