Pearl Abyss Premieres Spectacular DokeV Gameplay Trailer During Gamescom's Opening Night Live Show

New creature-collecting open world action-adventure impresses with unique art-style, real-time combat and creature collecting mechanics

Asset link (Includes trailer, fact sheets, artwork, screenshots, and logos)

View DokeV's Opening Night Live Gameplay trailer here

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, South Korean developer Pearl Abyss premiered a new gameplay trailer of their upcoming creature-collecting open world action-adventure game DokeV, which is currently in development and is being built with the studio's proprietary game engine.



The trailer showed a vibrant open world in which players can collect creatures called Dokebi. Many of the game's core features, including its real-time combat system, boss fights and diverse methods of transportation were demonstrated as well as other interesting features such as fishing activities and special gear that have a unique effect on gameplay.

Geoff Keighley, host and producer of Gamescom's Opening Night Live said, "We were proud to once again work together with Pearl Abyss and debut a new look at DokeV as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live. We're always trying to curate a diverse group of games in my shows, and DokeV's colorful and lively world was a great fit for Opening Night Live."

Sangyoung Kim, Lead Producer at Pearl Abyss said, "Although the DokeV project is still under development, we are very proud of what we have been able to show you today and feel confident to meet and exceed your expectations. We at Pearl Abyss are excited to see your reactions and hope that you look forward to DokeV".

Pearl Abyss is developing DokeV for PC and Console and will announce its release window later.

About DokeV

DokeV is a creature-collecting open world action-adventure game where players collect whimsical creatures called Dokebi. These legendary creatures from Korean mythology and folklore live harmoniously together with humans and help encourage dreams from which they gain strength. They represent all worldly passions and dreams of humans and can provide courage and strength to humans they actively support. DokeV encourages an open play style and exploration and features a beautifully designed open world that is full of wonder and allows players to engage in a host of exciting activities with their collected Dokebi.