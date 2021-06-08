SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced a collaboration with BUGATTI. The prestigious French brand will appear across the world of Black Desert across all platforms. Adventurers can now enjoy this collaboration through special quests and branded items.



Pearl Abyss Releases BUGATTI Collaboration for Black Desert

The Black Desert X BUGATTI collaboration offers special quests and items that Adventurers have not experienced before. For PC and console, these special quests will heavily regard mounts, which are emblematic of both Black Desert and BUGATTI. For mobile, the quests are available through a Story in which Adventurers will be tasked with unveiling the secret of the Blue Ghost.

While the collaboration quests will reward Adventurers with specially designed items, BUGATTI fans and Adventurers can also purchase various branded items at the Pearl Shop. BUGATTI-branded items for outfits, horses, and accessories will be available.

"When it comes to the creation of dream products, BUGATTI is not limiting itself to hyper sports cars. We are open to whatever mobilises our senses in an incomparable way. And as the world of knights, fairies and miracles definitely attracts a huge fan base, we were open to this cooperation, especially with Black Desert whose graphic quality across the platforms is outstanding. They have been pioneers in what they are doing and permanently push the boundaries in the world of online gaming," said Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director of BUGATTI INTERNATIONAL.

"We are extremely delighted to announce the collaboration with BUGATTI. In the hearts of the Black Desert franchise and BUGATTI cars, there are the passion and obsession for technology and quality. The proprietary engines are what make Black Desert and BUGATTI special. The collaboration shows both brands are aiming for the same goal—the best experience for our respective communities through superior technology," said Jeonghee Jin, CEO of Pearl Abyss America.

Watch the trailer and visit official websites for more information about the collaboration.