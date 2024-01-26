Pearl Lam Podcast Delves into an Exploration of African Philosophy and Identity with Olukemi Lijadu

A new episode of The Pearl Lam Podcast delves into the difficulties of reinterpreting African philosophy without making an unconscious deference to Western precepts, and challenges the historical bias that arises because so much African philosophy has been handed down orally, rather than in text.

—

“The Western world prioritises the written word. However, a lot of African thought has been contained orally and is passed down the generations through oral tradition. Herein lies the tension” says Olukemi Lijadu in a new episode of The Pearl Lam Podcast. The multi-disciplinary artist and philosopher is confronting the entrenched hierarchy in philosophy, exposing the prioritisation of Western philosophies even within Black and African institutions.

As a guest on The Pearl Lam Podcast, Lijadu delves into the difficulties of reinterpreting African philosophy without making an unconscious deference to Western precepts. Known as "Kem Kem," the Nigeria-born talent is also challenging the historical bias that arises because so much African philosophy is handed down orally, rather than in text. She argues that these oral traditions should be regarded as equally valuable as the written word when it comes to philosophical systems.

Olukemi questions the credibility of Socrates, the father of Western philosophy, in comparison to Orunmila, a central figure in Yoruba philosophy. Whilst both philosophers lived in the same era, Socrates' legacy is upheld through extensive written records, while Orunmila's wisdom was transmitted orally through the generations. This sparks a debate on the dominance of the Western written word within the philosophies of Black and African heritage and identity.

Olukemi Lijadu's cinematic endeavours, including her acclaimed "Guardian Angel" film installation, showcase her commitment to unravelling the intricacies of African philosophy and society. Central themes of her work celebrate the artistry of the body and of Black womanhood, challenging prevailing narratives and providing a distinct viewpoint.

Pearl Lam, host of The Pearl Lam Podcast says:

“In this episode viewers can expect a fascinating philosophical discussion as Olukemi dismantles the ideas of the written word, advocates for the significance of oral traditions in African philosophical systems and challenges the established norms of Western philosophy.”

About Olukemi Lijadu:

Olukemi Lijadu is an artist and DJ focusing on moving image and sound. She uses the power of cinema to take listeners on sonic journeys weaving between cultures and time. Her academic training as a philosopher deeply informs her experimental approach to music and moving image - she holds a bachelors and masters degree in philosophy from Stanford University, where she focused on African philosophical systems.

Lijadu DJ’s under the moniker Kem Kem. Music and music history are a living archive of communal memory and lost connections - critical given the fractured history of the Black diaspora worldwide. With heritage from Nigeria, the Caribbean and Brazil, the impetus of her artistic practice is both personal and political.



She sees her function as a filmmaker and DJ as one of re-connection. She has exhibited her work at the ICA London, Frieze Cork Street, V.O Curations, Mariane Ibrahim Gallery Chicago amongst others. She is the recipient of the 2024 Villa Albertine grant. You can follow Olukemi Lijadu on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kemkemlij/

About Pearl Lam:

Pearl Lam is a gallerist, collector, and patron with over 20 years of experience at the forefront of reimagining China’s cultural place in the world. Her eponymous galleries in Hong Kong and Shanghai are recognized worldwide for their intellectual ambition and influence.

Pearl Lam is a leading authority on the global contemporary art market and is well known for her role elevating Chinese contemporary art and artists on the international stage. She is also known for her expertise raising Western and international contemporary artists to prominence in China.

In 2008 Pearl Lam founded the China Art Foundation to foster global interest in contemporary Chinese are and to bridge better cultural understanding between China and the West.

