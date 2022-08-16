Peccala transforms customer onboarding by integrating iDenfy’s biometric identity verification

—

iDenfy, global identity verification, and fraud prevention business, teamed up with Peccala, a user-friendly cryptocurrency company, offering safe and rewarding investment opportunities for its growing crypto community. The full-stack, AI-powered ID verification solution from iDenfy will guarantee a secure customer onboarding process for Peccala.

Despite crypto’s volatility, the industry continues to amaze its enthusiasts due to its many benefits. The easy transactions, security, privacy, and various investment opportunities contribute to the market’s overall gains. With the success that created this alternative to traditional financial institutions, crypto industry growth has a darker side.

Created by three co-founders with a combined 20 years of crypto trading experience, Peccala concentrates on making its platform available to all users, including those just starting their crypto experience. Peccala is a fully automated and hassle-free crypto investment platform, eliminating the complexities of the crypto landscape. The simple, all-in-one platform, operating at the crossroad of the Fintech and Crypto industries, offers actively managed investment strategies (high, medium, and low risk), allowing users to choose the risk level that they are comfortable with.

As stated by Peccala, a secure customer onboarding process is one of the critical factors that make any crypto business successful. Taking this into account, the company started to look for a new, robust ID verification service provider. By choosing iDenfy’s end-to-end solution, Peccala claims to have reached its goal of updating its fraud prevention system.

iDenfy’s four-step, AI-powered identity verification complies with the latest Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations. To ensure accuracy, the company has an in-house data review specialist team that double-checks the automatically generated system’s results. iDenfy’s biometric verification detects forged or damaged documents, 3D projections, masks, and high-resolution videos.

iDenfy’s algorithm helps Peccala inspect the validity and authenticity of the document in seconds. As explained by Peccala, the onboarding is now simple, as iDenfy handles all of the administrative work. Asked about Peccala’s decision to choose iDenfy, the crypto professionals stated that the new solution fulfilled all the company’s requirements, such as a fast user experience or easy integration. As per Peccala, iDenfy also showed commitment to becoming a long-time partner.

According to iDenfy, cybercriminals have done severe damage over the years, destroying many businesses and their reputations, and the cryptocurrency industry is no exception. For instance, stealing wallet keys and digital assets is still an issue. To prevent fraud, regulators establish new business laws, making identity verification a mandatory tool to ensure security. iDenfy supports this approach, claiming that digital identity verification is vital to creating a protected, sophisticated environment for the crypto industry.

“As a crypto company, compliance is crucial as well as preventing any type of fraud or onboarding of users engaging in money laundering activities. Finding ways to adhere to the same compliance standards as big players can be challenging when you’re still in the early stages of growing a company. We’re happy to team up with iDenfy, a responsible team of KYC experts who help us overcome these obstacles.” — said Laura Arcade, the Co-Founder of Peccala.

“Our goal is to exceed expectations and help our partners establish an efficient fraud prevention system. We’re excited about the partnership with Peccala. By combining our forces, we’ve created a reliable, seamless customer onboarding process without compromising on security or growth.” — commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.

