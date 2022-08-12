Peekaby Playkit goes global with launch in Singapore

Enabling modern day Montessori at home with learning through play kits for newborns and toddlers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean parenting startup Ordinary Magic Corp. launches stage-based toy kit Peekaby in Singapore to aid child development from birth to 24 months of age. The kit is based on the fundamental philosophy "learning through play".

The Peekaby play kit is comprised of toys that generate specific movements that are essential to a child's development and are developed by experts from the Department of Child and Family Studies of Seoul National University (SNU), one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Korea. The play kits are engineered to optimise the development of the body, cognition, language, and emotion.

"The kit is the answer to the age-old question 'What would be a perfect toy for my child right now?' It is never too early, or too late, to educate children and instill values," said Cheong-Ah Huh, CEO of Peekaby.

Parents can also benefit from the online guide on Montessori education at home. In Korea, the brand gained momentum through their monthly subscription service that is in sync with the child's development.

She added, "It is customised to fit Gen Z parents that seek efficiency through effectiveness and ease of use."

Furthermore, Ordinary Magic Corp., which operates Peekaby, received a seed investment from Seoul Techno Holdings for its technology and professionalism. Recently, they successfully signed an MoU with SNU's Department of Child and Family Studies for further product and content development.

Peekaby aims to establish itself as a brand that leads the paradigm of "the power of play". Following its successful launch, Peekaby is developing a mobile application to better suit the service for parents and position themselves as the leading "customisable parent brand" for parents of today.

The play kit is available in Singapore through Shopee, and a regular delivery service will soon be available.

For more information, visit www.peekabyglobal.com.

About Peekaby

Founded in 2020 by a mother seeking to implement the most conducive learning method for her child, Peekaby offers new-age parents play tools for newborns up until the age of 24 months that stimulate physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. Peekaby's operator, Ordinary Magic Corp., was selected as one of the top 2021 startups for its technology and expertise and was funded by the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups.