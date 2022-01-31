Peer-to-Peer Crypto Marketplace xCoins.io Adds More Payment Methods for Buying Bitcoin

xCoins.io, a leading peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, announces additional, expanded payment methods on its platform.

Users can now connect new payment methods such as Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Skrill, or Payoneer to their xCoins profile and transact on the robust peer-to-peer marketplace. xCoins has gained notoriety within the crypto space for its quick ID verification, automated trades, and secure transaction infrastructure.

At this time, the expanded payment methods are only available for sellers. As sellers connect their accounts, buyers will then be allowed to connect theirs. xCoins plans to continue to expand the number of available payment methods. Previously, users could only rely on PayPal as a payment processor.

With more than 300,000 customers across 40+ countries, expanded payment options on xCoins continues to advance the platform’s mantra of ‘Bitcoin for Everyone.’

In the upcoming months, the company plans to expand the available payment methods to an even larger number. Sellers and buyers are encouraged to suggest new payment methods that they would like to use on its platform. These payment methods will be quickly added to the marketplace.

The addition of new payment methods comes a few months after the launch of xCoins’ new version, featuring a dynamic UI, fortified wallet, and security upgrades. xCoins 2.0 also included upgrades to the lucrative Bitcoin Affiliate program. Under the Affiliate program, up to 50% of transaction fees (often at 5%+ per transaction) are paid to affiliates on the platform, with 70% of first-time users returning to xCoins the very next day.

Bitcoin sellers deposit bitcoin into their xCoins wallet and collect the original amount, and interest, as they wait for users who need bitcoin. Uniquely, xCoins reimburses the difference if the seller’s profit margin dips below 50% for select payment methods.

The xCoins team believes the expanded payment options enhance the buying and selling experience on one of the crypto market’s most unique peer-to-peer marketplaces. xCoins remains one of the few within the space allowing customers to purchase digital currency with PayPal and credit cards. Card users can purchase up to $2,000 in bitcoin per transaction, a significantly higher sum than on many other platforms.

Transactions among repeat xCoins customers and those with verified accounts are instant. All requests for digital currency are handled by xCoins’ unique automated algorithmic system, which finds a match based on the preferred transaction amount and ensures coins are immediately transferred to a secure xCoins wallet once payment settles. Buyers and sellers do not need to communicate with each other.

Each xCoins transaction, no matter the amount, is screened by fraud detection software.

The xCoins team remains focused on leading the way within the cryptocurrency peer-to-peer marketplace world as it aims to provide users with a fast, secure, and efficient marketplace experience.

