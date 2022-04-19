PEI-Genesis Set up its Japan office to Continuously Strengthen its Footprint in Asia-Pacific Market

TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis is extremely excited to announce the appointment of Shoko Kuri as the Country Manager, Japan effective February 14th. Shoko-san based in Tokyo is PEI's first employee in Japan. Shoko-san reports to David Lee, Sales Director of North Asia.

Shoko-san has come to the PEI family with close to 20 years in connector sales and marketing experience covering a wide range of customers, applications, channel partners and suppliers in Japan. Her notable appointment prior to joining PEI included 15 years' service as the singular Sales Manager representing Positronic in Japan. In this important role, Shoko will champion PEI's effort to accelerate the expansion of Japanese customer base; grow high-potential OEM customers in targeted industries leveraging PEI's value proposition; be the first-line interface with Japanese customers; and direct PEI's Marketing and product promotion effort in Japan.

Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director APAC said, "The unique business model of PEI has attracted more and more Asian customers. With Shoko-san appointment, the PEI Asia Pacific organization now has direct sales presence in 9 of the 14 major APAC markets, namely, Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. The establishment of the Japanese office has once again fulfilled the promise PEI to improve delivery speed, achieve good inventory management, as well as strengthen the professional service capabilities of the local team."

About PEI-GENESIS

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at PEI-Genesis.

Contact: Eva Lau, eva.lau@peigenesis.com