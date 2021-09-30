PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, the global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, will exhibit its engineered connectors and cables solutions at Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) on October 19th-22nd, 2021, in Seoul, Korea. The biennial air show, first held in 2009, brings together about 400 defense companies from 30 countries and is one of the most renowned air shows in Asia.



PEI-Genesis to showcase Aerospace and Defense Interconnect Solutions at Seoul ADEX 2021

During the four-day event, PEI-Genesis will showcase its innovative and ruggedized engineered interconnect solutions, exhibit products from leading manufacturers such as MIL-DTL-5015 series, MIL-DTL-26482 series, MIL-DTL-38999 series, D-sub series, Micro-D series, and other connectors of Amphenol, ITT Cannon, ITT Veam, Souriau/Sunbank, Deutsch, Cinch, Conesys, Positronic, and Filconn for aerospace and defense applications.

"With 75 years of industry expertise, PEI-Genesis serves mission-critical markets and applications that support the aviation and aerospace, military, energy, railway mass transportation, medical, industrial, and other industries worldwide. Supported by our worldwide connectors inventory, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, PEI-Genesis is able to achieve low or no minimum order quantities and 48-hour lead-time," said Alex Tsui, Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis. "It is the first time PEI-Genesis will participate in the Seoul ADEX, and I think this is a great opportunity for us to interact with the local customers, showcase our value propositions, and a broad range of interconnect solutions."

Visit PEI-Genesis in Seoul Airport, Hall D, Booth D221, Tuesday, October 19 through Friday, October 22, 9:30 to 17:00.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

