PEI-Genesis's Presence at Techno-Frontier in Tokyo Lifts Localization Services to New Level

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, made a splash at Techno-Frontier in Tokyo, Japan, attracting the attention of many visitors and buyers.

Techno-Frontier is a technology exhibition organized by the Japanese Management Association (JMA), the event's main purpose is to serve as a platform where manufacturers of mechanical tools can display the latest technologies and take orders for leading electronics and mechatronics equipment and products. Techno-Frontier 2022 attracted many exhibitors with more than 400 of the sector's most well-known companies globally. The number of visitors exceeded 20,000.

PEI-Genesis established its Tokyo office in February of this year and appointed Shoko Kuri, a seasoned executive with more than 20 years' experience in the connector market, as Country Manager. The opening of the office has proven to be a key step in establishing a professional services localization presence in Japan. At the exhibition, PEI-Genesis displayed precision connector samples from world-leading brands, including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Anderson Power Products, Souriau by Eaton and Positronic, drawing the attention of buyers. In addition, PEI-Genesis's own Sure-Seal Connections® brand, focusing on industrial IP67 connector and cable solutions, debuted at the show and received many inquiries. During the exhibition, Ms. Kuri spoke about PEI-Genesis's unique business model, product technology and market applications with visitors, enabling a more intuitive and deeper understanding of the company and products.



PEI-GENESIS BOOTH AT TECHNO-FRONTIER TOKYO

"Since launching our facility in Zhuhai, China in 2015, we have established local sales teams in nine key markets across APAC: Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Our participation in the exhibition has attracted a new cohort of Japanese customers, reflecting our commitment to strengthening the professional service capabilities of local teams, and laying a solid foundation for gaining more market share," emphasized Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Visit PEI-Genesis for more information.

Lau Eva, eva.lau@peigenesis.com