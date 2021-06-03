Peking University Biologics entering into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Norwich Investment Limited

HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University Biologics (hereinafter known as "PKU BIO") and Norwich Investment Limited (hereinafter known as "Norwich") announced today that both parties have entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement ("Agreement") to promote the business development of both parties by establishing a long-term, comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve complementary advantages, resource sharing, and common business development.

PKU BIO is a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO professional organization well established in the Hefei Chaohu Economic Development Zone, while Norwich is an investment holding company established in BVI, which is also the Sponsor of a listed special purpose acquisition company, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA). According to the Agreement, Norwich will introduce and refer PKU BIO to any potential investors via its vast project resources in the pharmaceutical industry while making its investment in the pharmaceutical industry projects, whereas PKU BIO may, as a partner of Norwich, provide production and research consulting services to the said potential investors. Moreover, Norwich may hire a team of experts from PKU BIO as an investment consultant to participate in project research and evaluation, issue relevant project evaluation reports, and assist Norwich in completing any project investment and financing. Additionally, Norwich will provide relevant information on the resources of the biopharmaceutical-related enterprise to PKU BIO, assist PKU BIO in supplier screening, and provide the opportunity of pharmaceuticals CMO/CDMO orders to be undertaken by PKU BIO.



Mr. Wayne Tan, CEO of PKU Biologics (Left) and Mr. Jason Wong, CEO & Founder of Norwich Investment Limited (Right) attended a contract signing ceremony on June 3rd, 2021

Message from Mr. Wayne Tan, CEO of Peking University Biologics

"Our mission is to become the most trustworthy partner of global customers through a continuous commitment to the biopharmaceutical industry that we work together to create a better life for human health. Hong Kong has been a unique geographical location and has always maintained an open business environment with its rich capital, technology, talents, and management experience have attracted many biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies to land."

Message from Jason Wong, CEO and Founder of Norwich Investment Limited

"We are committed to explore and invest in businesses or companies with advanced business models and good growth potential. Our mission is to provide value-added services to our portfolio companies through resource matching in order to help them grow rapidly. PKU BIO is a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO professional institution in China, through this in-depth strategic cooperation with PKU BIO, we hope to provide strong technical support for future investments in the pharmaceutical sector, discover and nurture more high-quality biopharmaceutical companies, and together explore more investment opportunities."

About Peking Unversity Biologics

PKU BIO is wholly owned by Shangdong V-Ming Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002581), a listed company which was established in 2018. The company is a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO professional organization established in the Hefei Chaohu Economic Development Zone, Hefei City, Anhui Province, committed to providing global biopharmaceutical industry customers from cell development, process research and development, technical transfer, clinical sample production, domestic and foreign registration declaration to commercial production of the whole process. With a compliant clinical production capacity, PKU BIO helps customer around the world improve research and development efficiency, reduce research and development costs, and accelerate the development and marketing of biopharmaceuticals.

PKU BIO is a fully integrated CDMO service provider ("One-Stop-Service"), offering flexible capacity (from clinical/small scale to large scale production), with competitive price and continuous commitment to excellent quality (ensuring highest compliance and quality control).

As one of the world's single largest biologics CDMO manufacturing sites in Mainland China and Hong Kong with over 30 years of experience in biologics development and manufacturing. PKU BIO is specialized in early-stage discovery to commercial supply in mAbs, ADCs, recombinant proteins, IND application to NMPA, FAD, EMA, PMDA, and TGA. With our advanced facilities and a full range of modern analytic equipment, all processes are GMP-compliant and meeting the standards for today's market requirement.

About Norwich Investment Limited

Norwich is an investment holding company established in BVI, which is committed in combining professional ideas with relevant market value judgments to discover and develop outstanding and growth-oriented business enterprises.

Norwich is the Sponsor of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA), a public-listed special purpose acquisition company, which has successfully merged with Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company in December 2020.

The Founder and CEO of Norwich, Mr. Jason Wong, which he is also one of the founding partners and members of the board of directors of Whiz Partners Asia Ltd, a subsidiary of Whiz Partners Inc (Japan) (hereinafter known as "Whiz Japan"), a leading investment management company in Japan. Whiz Japan focuses on investments in biopharmaceuticals and emerging technologies. Since 2010, Whiz Japan has launched four life-science and biopharmaceutical funds, one of which is focused on Axcelead, a biopharmaceutical research and development platform having spun off together with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan, that tap into investment opportunities in areas such as research and development of new drug, CDMO, artificial intelligence for drug research and development and other areas.

Mr. Jason Wong is a pioneer of Asian SPAC listing in the United States, he has over 25 years of experience in the capital market, he has been involved in several investment projects for larger enterprise in China, Japan, North America, and other countries and regions, has been investing in areas such as traditional industries and emerging technology fields such as biomedicine. He was also involved in the launching of the first Asian SPAC, DT Asia Investment Limited after the financial crisis. To date, Mr. Jason Wong has been involved in the launch of four SPAC listings and has a successful De-SPAC experience. In addition, Mr. Jason Wong was previously with Transpac Capital, one of the largest and oldest venture capital firms in Southeast Asia. Transpac Capital has invested in more than 200 companies, numerous of which have successfully listed, that includes Alibaba.com, NeoNEON, Watchdata, Acer Computer, Tingyi (Master Kong) and Want Want.