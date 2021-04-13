Pengana Capital Group to host 9-part investment webinar series across it's diverse range of specialities

SYDNEY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in April and running for 9 weeks through to June, Pengana Capital Group will be hosting 9 webinars representing over $55billion of investment management insights across various portfolios, presented by leading fund managers from around the world. Together, these managers cover Australian and International equities spanning impact investing, healthcare, Israeli tech, property, small caps and private equity, and will host webinar presentations and open discussions on their markets and notable holdings.

"It has certainly been an exceptionally interesting period in history for investors: a global pandemic followed by vaccine rollout programs, record-low interest rates, Brexit, American elections, the rise of work from home fuelling rapid global adoption of technology, the list goes on. Pengana is excited to present this series of investment updates, market commentary, and reporting season insights from our diverse range of independent fund managers," Pengana Capital Group's CEO Russel Pillemer said.

The webinar series promises to be a great forum to hear directly from experts, providing unique insights and assessments of the investment landscape, as well as opportunities and stock-specific overviews that feed into each manager's portfolio construction in the current climate.

Each webinar will be FPA-accredited to provide CPD points for Australian financial advisers, and there will be a question and answer component in each session for attendees to query our experts directly.

Previous webinar series hosted by Pengana's range of fund managers have been extremely well received by financial advisers and direct investors alike, with significant continued growth in registrants for each webinar series.

Webinars include:

Session 1: Emerging Australian companies with Ed Prendergast | Tuesday, 13 April 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 2: Australian equities with Rhett Kessler | Tuesday, 20 April 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 3: Impact investing with Ted Franks | Tuesday, 27 April 2021 4:00 PM (AEST)

Session 4: Australian property with Amy Pham | Tuesday, 4 May 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 5: Private Equity with Frederick E. Pollock | Tuesday, 11 May 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 6: International equities with James McDonald | Tuesday, 18 May 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 7: Healthcare stocks with James McDonald | Tuesday, 25 May 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 8: Global small caps with Jon Moog | Tuesday, 1 June 2021 9:00 AM (AEST)

Session 9: Israeli tech innovation with Gabi Dishi | Tuesday, 8 June 2021 4:00 PM (AEST)

