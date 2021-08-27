Pennsylvanians Celebrate the Tenth Annual Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival

Organizers and Sponsors Join Forces to Celebrate the Spectacular Hot Air Balloon Festival Milestone

—

With the help of sponsors, the organizers have arranged a grand celebration for the 10th annual 2021 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival. Locals and hot air balloon enthusiasts can now look forward to a family-friendly gathering with breathtaking sights, captivating music, and great food.

Guests can enjoy a 35+ Mass Ascension and Balloon Competition, balloon glow, and music show. Featuring entertainment by world-class juggler & high-energy comedian Niels Duinker, reptile show by Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, Silly Joe Sings Kids Show, music by Trey Alexander, and country music artists Tylor Short and Garret Shultz.

Event participants can also enjoy Amish goods, buggy rides, and fireworks by T-Mobile. To top it all off, dozens of giant, beautiful balloons will grace the skies during this one-of-a-kind event.

Like the organizers, event sponsors Garden Spot Village and Bird-in-Hand lodging believe in creating beautiful experiences for the community and visitors. They want to help spread the word about a special celebration in Lancaster, PA, ideal for the whole family. During this three-day event, food lovers, adventure seekers, and everybody in between will enjoy an unforgettable experience.

When asked about the celebration, event organizer Jake Frame said, “It was important for us to push through with the 2021 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival despite the many challenges we’ve experienced for the past months. We look forward to enjoying a fun, memorable, and safe three-day celebration with our community and fellow hot air balloon enthusiasts.”

Frame adds, “There are two ways to enjoy this event: flying from a hot air balloon or staying on the ground. Whichever view you prefer, we guarantee you’ll have an amazing time on your own or with your family and friends. When dozens of balloons take flight together during sunrise and sunset, any view is spectacular! The nighttime balloon glow is particularly dramatic when the balloons illuminate the festival grounds.”

10th Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival:

September 17 – 19, 2021, Bird-in-Hand, PA

Festival Address:

2727 Old Philadelphia Pike

Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505

Festival Dates:

Friday, September 17, 2021: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Saturday, September 18, 2021: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sunday, September 19, 2021: 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM

*General Admission Required

For event inquiries and bookings, please call 800-763-5987. For influencers and members of the media, you may request a flight here: https://lancasterballoonfest.com/media-influencers/.

Contact Info:

Name: Jake Frame

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lancaster Balloon Festival

Address: 2727 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505

Phone: 800-763-5987

Website: https://lancasterballoonfest.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/pennsylvanians-celebrate-the-tenth-annual-lancaster-hot-air-balloon-festival/89043159

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89043159