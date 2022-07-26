Penta Security and PT. Prospera Aswindra Teknologi Highlight AI-based Web Application Firewall in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, an award-winning WAF provider from South Korea, hosted a seminar with its local partner PT. Prospera Aswindra Teknologi, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The companies highlighted Penta Security's logic-based web application firewall WAPPLES and demonstrated how its core technologies mitigate zero-day vulnerabilities, including the OWASP Top 10, to partners, distributors, and potential resellers in the country.

According to an Interpol report , Indonesia experienced the most ransomware attacks among the ten ASEAN member countries. Penta Security and Prospera Aswindra Teknologi came together to focus their efforts on delivering dedicated, customized training regarding enterprise cybersecurity.

As an ICSA Labs-certified WAF, WAPPLES effectively blocks both known and unknown attack patterns with its logic-based COCEP™ engine. WAPPLES also utilizes an API parser from the engine that is dedicated to blocking threats attacking APIs whenever the application environment changes. The COCEP™ engine uses a set of 36 pre-configured detection rules to protect heuristically and semantically and is capable of increasing its own bandwidth for throughput efficiency.

"As cyberattacks are evolving at faster rates due to rapid technological development and changes, Penta Security has been focusing on delivering the most effective security solution to mitigate the increasing API security threats in Indonesia," said DS Kim, CSO of Penta Security. "As the only South Korean WAF provider recognized and listed on Forrester Now Tech 2022, we are excited to pave the way for our Indonesian partners and customers to secure the operations of their businesses."

Penta Security's WAPPLES can be deployed in reverse proxy, inline, or high availability (HA) configuration modes. Moreover, WAPPLES offers both on-premise and cloud deployment options depending on the scalability and needs of each business. For deployment and partnership inquiries, please contact global@pentasecurity.com .

About Penta Security