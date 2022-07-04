Penta Security Demonstrates Industry-leading WAF and Smart Single Sign-On Solution at the Vietnam Security Summit 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, a leader in the enterprise cybersecurity industry in South Korea, showcased its award-winning web application firewall WAPPLES and iSIGN+ at the Vietnam Security Summit 2022. Hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications and co-organized by IEC, this year's event offered visitors the opportunity to engage with Penta Security's product offerings on-site.

As one of the sponsors of this event, Penta Security exhibited its web and authentication security solutions as part of introducing the revamped enterprise cybersecurity solution package. "Our products are widely used by companies that require comprehensive coverage for all attack patterns on known and zero-day vulnerabilities with an easier and faster installation process," said DS Kim, CSO of Penta Security. "Marking our 25th anniversary in the industry, we believe that setting new standards for a robust enterprise cybersecurity environment is key to meeting the challenges ahead."

Given that businesses in healthcare and financial services industries must comply with data privacy regulations that mandate identity and access management, Penta Security emphasizes the importance of deploying an all-in-one secure authentication solution like iSIGN+ to help businesses reduce the number of attacks by allowing limited access to employees with one set of credentials. Moreover, increased cyber attacks targeting web applications highlight how crucial it is to secure paths to the network in advance.

Penta Security maintains that building a proper enterprise cybersecurity architecture from the start is the only way to eliminate risk factors and stay on top of cyber attack trends in the digital transformation period. In an upcoming seminar in Jakarta, Penta Security will be focusing on explaining ways to overcome rapidly changing security challenges by conducting a cyber-resilience assessment customized to each business. For more information, please contact global@pentasecurity.com .

About Penta Security