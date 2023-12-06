Pentacles Legal Group: A Powerhouse in Employment Law and Disability Claims

A subsidiary of Hierophant Law excels in employment law and disability claims. Led by Donniece Gooden, the firm offers specialized services in Mediation, Veterans Disability, Social Security Disability, and EEOC matters, with a client-first approach earning high praise. Expansion in Georgia marks their growing influence.

Pentacles Legal Group, a leading force in public interest law, has marked yet another milestone in its storied history of legal excellence, particularly in employment law and disability claims.

Founded by the esteemed attorney Donniece Gooden, the group has built a reputation for its expert handling of complex legal cases, especially those involving Employment Law and Social Security Disability. The firm's recent achievements in these domains have significantly bolstered its status as an authority in the legal landscape.

The firm's approach to handling legal matters is deeply client-centric, as evidenced by glowing testimonials from clients such as Carrie R. from Portsmouth, VA, who commended Ms. Gooden for her kindness and informativeness in securing her disability benefits. Jodi B. from Dallas, Texas, echoes this sentiment, declaring Pentacles Legal Group the best firm she has ever worked with.

In response to growing demand, Pentacles Legal Group has expanded its services in Georgia, specializing in Mediation, Veterans Disability, Social Security Disability, and matters involving the EEOC.

They recognize the need for efficient dispute resolution in today's fast-paced business environment and offer in-person, virtual, and hybrid mediation. Their mediators and case managers are committed to guiding parties toward optimal outcomes, ensuring that mediation is more than just a meeting—a comprehensive process.

The firm stands as a bastion of hope for veterans across the United States, assisting them in navigating the complex process of obtaining disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. With a policy of 'no win, no fee,' Pentacles Legal Group ensures that veterans have the best possible representation in their pursuit of justice.

Pentacles Legal Group also specializes in Social Security Disability claims, offering invaluable assistance to individuals who cannot work due to physical or mental medical conditions. With deep knowledge of the process, their attorneys provide indispensable guidance, saving clients time and stress.

As experts in EEOC processes, Pentacles Legal Group represents employees in cases of employment discrimination or retaliation, ensuring fair treatment under the law. For more information, individuals can access the official website.



