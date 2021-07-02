Pentest7 One Of The Top Penetration Testing Companies

Pentest7 is specialized in cybersecurity solutions and they are rushing to be one of the top penetration testing companies. Mitigate data security risks with a best-in-class penetration testing service provider.

—

Pentest7 is trying to establish its presence on the market by bringing something new and affordable. Pentest7 helps companies build a robust cybersecurity strategy that can give a good security posture against hostile attacks aimed at gaining access to, altering, deleting, destroying, or extorting critical data from an organization's or user's systems. Also, it helps companies to stay compliant with regulations and legislation.

Jabin, Founder at Pentest7 said that their team is working hard to stay on top of everything they do. Even though the team is small everyone is giving their best.

He adds "We are trying to be one of the top penetration testing companies and we know it is not that easy. There are thousands of cybersecurity companies out there but only a few manage to survive in the long run."

"Most of the companies think that if they spend more money on big names they are more secured when the reality is opposite. Our team members have worked with these big names and that is how we know about their quality."

"At Pentest7 we provide much better service than the big names and we are confident about our work. We might not write 10-20 pages about a clickjacking vulnerability instead we will put few lines to summarize the impact."

"Companies get impressed when they see a report of 200 pages and they think this is quality work. But only pages never guarantee quality work, If your cybersecurity service provider is giving you a 200 pages report with only 1-2 vulnerabilities then you should double-check their service quality."

"I'm hopeful that soon Pentest7 will be one of the top penetration testing companies"

Contact Info:

Name: Melissa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pentest7

Website: https://pentest7.io

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/pentest7-one-of-the-top-penetration-testing-companies/89032526

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89032526