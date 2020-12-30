'People' chosen as Chinese character of the year

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's Chinese character of the year:

In a recently published list of buzzwords in China, "min", meaning "people," was chosen as the Chinese character of 2020, while "poverty alleviation" was crowned as the Chinese word of the year.

"Min," the people, are the target. Confronted with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, China responded proactively. Swift screening, targeted prevention and control measures, effective treatment, rapid vaccine development and orderly work resumption –– all these efforts have helped guarantee the health and normal life of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, while giving them confidence and hope.

The character "min" is also closely linked with "poverty alleviation," the word of the year. An old saying, "Wishing all the common people free from hunger and cold," shows that the Chinese people have held a sincere desire for the wellbeing of their fellow countrymen since ancient times. By the end of 2020, China already managed to achieve its goal of eliminating poverty despite the pandemic. With poverty-stricken counties being removed from the list one after another, being "free from hunger and cold" is no longer just a vision. It has now become reality, with no one being left behind.

"Min" implies the endeavor to better fulfill people's wishes. The first-ever Civil Code since China's founding will come into force in 2021. The document features many new provisions, such as personality rights, dignity of life and a peaceful private life, all of which reflect the specific demands of the people in the new era, with the aim of better safeguarding their rights through improved legislation. In addition, while formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the government also solicited opinions and suggestions from the public, with a view to better promoting the people's interests.

The people are not only the target, but also a source of confidence, representing the power of the people and the spirit of the nation. In the past year, some Chinese people stayed home voluntarily for quarantine purposes; some joined the medical teams or contributed in whatever ways they could. People from all over the country initiated a group-buying campaign, for products made in Hubei, the hardest-hit province in the pandemic. Many chose to leave cities to offer their help in the least developed places, and numerous people living in hardships have been struggling forward. The Chinese people have provided the country with the confidence and conviction to face future challenges.

The people also embody hope for the future. 2021 marks the beginning of China's "14th Five-Year Plan" period. On the agenda of the recent Central Economic Work Conference, keywords such as "income," "employment," "housing" and "elderly care" were all centered around one common theme: for the people.

The character "min" can be seen as both a target and a source of conviction. In 2021, the Chinese people will stand together to face challenges and embrace the future.

