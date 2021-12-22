People-focused Highbrook Medical Centre is Now Officially Open

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highbrook Medical Centre, the newest of Health Improvement Group's Auckland clinics, including Botany Junction and Ormiston Medical , is now officially open and accepting new patient enrolments. Despite the lockdown, Highbrook Medical Centre opened under Level 4 rules. The clinic works with employers in Highbrook Business Park and greater East Tamaki commercial areas to codesign a healthcare structure for employees and whānau. As a result, it will provide easy access to timely healthcare services that fit within people's busy lives.

From onsite vaccinations, workplace medical assessments to virtual consultations, Highbrook Medical provides professional healthcare services for all businesses and local whānau. The clinic was brought to life to initiate healthcare outreach (Te Waka Hau ora) into the workplace and provide unconditional support to all its patients. It's structured around the Māori health model of Te Whare Tapa Wha: spiritual, physical, mental, family and social well being, supported by connection to the land.

Speaking about the centre, Lucy Hall, Group Manager of Health Improvement Group, added, "People truly thrive when they are not only physically but also mentally healthy and feel able to contribute. At Highbrook Medical, we understand that thriving isn't just about traditional health measures, but feeling supported in the workplace and community. Access to quality healthcare services close to work benefits both employees and businesses. So, we provide easy access to high-quality, low-cost, integrated healthcare, accessible from or in the workplace."

Highbrook's clinical team are equally passionate about the concept of providing holistic healthcare facilities to workplaces. Dr Andrea Sievwright and Dr Preetam Durshanapally are two eminent GPs practising at Highbrook Medical Centre. Dr Sievwright has worked as a General Practitioner in South Auckland since 2011. Practising in Otara, she focused on improving health outcomes for Pacific people. Dr Durshanapally is also a well-known doctor in the East Tamaki community, interested in Mental Health & Long Term Condition Management. He speaks English, Hindi and Telugu.

About Highbrook Medical Centre

Highbrook Medical Centre has been established to provide holistic health services to patients. The medical hub provides access to comprehensive medical services-physiotherapy, pharmacy, dentists, psychologists and X-ray onsite at 31 Highbrook Drive as well as in workplaces and in the community where possible. Unconditional support is the centre's core value that allows Highbrook's workforce to thrive with hau ora.

