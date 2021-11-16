People in the Pacific concerned about corruption in government and business, Transparency International survey reveals

New data reveals for the first time the high levels of corruption directly experienced by people in the Pacific, pointing to a pressing need for reform

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Global Corruption Barometer – Pacific released by Transparency International today reveals that corruption is a significant problem in the region.

When it comes to corruption, the Pacific has been one of the most under-studied regions in the world. Representing the views of over 6,000 people across ten countries and territories, it is the most extensive public opinion survey on corruption ever gathered in the region. The results highlight some worrying trends.

More than three in five people interviewed in the region believe that corruption is a problem in their government. Businesses were viewed as a major part of the problem, where government contracts appear to be a corruption hotspot. Moreover, almost half think there is little control over companies who extract natural resources, one of the largest industries in the region.

Around a quarter of respondents have been offered a bribe for their votes and 15% received threats of retaliation if they did not vote in a specific way.

"Governments need to listen to their people and address their corruption problems in order to ensure they can vote freely and access quality public services easily, regardless of who they know and what they can pay, rooted in fairness and accountability," Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International.

"Pacific leaders have made several positive steps by making public commitments and national initiatives to tackle corruption. By putting communities at the heart of positive change, governments can ensure they achieve meaningful reforms," Mariam Mathew, Pacific Regional Lead, Transparency International.

The Global Corruption Barometer surveyed 6,000+ adults of diverse age groups and backgrounds from February to March 2021. For details on the survey approach, please see the methodology note in the report.

Detailed recommendations are also available in the report, as is a breakdown of the findings from each country or territory: the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Multimedia material is available to download, including video footage of the region, as well as interviews with national and regional Transparency International experts.

